no more than ten- Corriere.it

No more than ten people for home meetings, a limit that can rise to twenty at Christmas and New Year’s Eve. These are the new limits that the Norwegian government will introduce to limit infections, in view of the holidays. The country had been one of those that had best withstood the wave of the pandemic, with a strategy of small steps.

Participation in public events that do not have assigned seating will also be limited to no more than 50 people. The government has also urged the population to work from home wherever possible and to respect the lawat a distance of one meter between diners at the restaurant. Where distances cannot be respected, the use of a mask is recommended. In Norway, 7,631 new cases were recorded yesterday, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic: last year, on the same day, there were just 380. The restrictions had entered into force in March 2020 and were only relaxed at the end of September. of this year.

“The time has come to return to a normal life, to return to living, so to speak, as we did before the pandemic hit us”, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on September 25th, confirming the progress of the vaccination campaign (90.6% of the population had received at least one dose of the anti-Covid vaccine). “It’s been 561 days since we introduced the most restrictive measures ever taken in peacetime, 561 days that have changed our lives, I think, as no one could have imagined before,” Solberg explained. “The coronavirus will remain with us for years to come“, However, had warned Solberg, not ruling out the reintroduction of health measures in the event that new variants worsened the situation. And this moment has unfortunately arrived.

