no more video games on the touch screen with the car in motion – Nerd4.life

Tesla has announced that it will shortly publish an update for its cars that it will prevent you from playing video games via the touch screen mounted in the passenger compartment while the vehicle is in motion. The decision was made after pressure exerted by the US government in recent days.

For the uninitiated, Tesla cars have a function called Passenger Play which allows any person inside the vehicle to play video games thanks to the large touch screen in the passenger compartment. The new update will limit the use of this feature, so that it can only be activated when the car is not moving.

The Passenger in Play function of Tesla cars

As reported by The Guardian, last week the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened some formal investigations on Tesla cars sold from 2017 to today. So let’s talk about the 3, S, X and Y models that have the Passenger play function. After the analysis, the institution came to the conclusion that this feature could distract the driver while driving (even if the player is a passenger), thus increasing the risk of accidents. Despite the update launched by Tesla, NHTSA says it will continue its investigation of Tesla vehicles in the future as well.

“The Vehicle Safety Act prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with defects that pose unreasonable safety risks, including technologies that distract drivers from safe driving,” says an NHTSA spokesperson.