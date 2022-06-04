No more “Waka Waka” for Gerard Piqué: this was his world romance with Shakira

Shakira, 45, and Piqué, 35, met during the World Cup in South Africa in 2010, which was won by the Spanish team, in which the Catalan footballer played. The Colombian singer was the star of the opening concert of the sporting event, where she performed her “Waka Waka”, a song that was the official theme song for the World Cup.

The publication, on February 7, 2011, of a photo with Piqué confirmed the couple’s romance during that World Cup. As a result of this relationship, their children Milan were born, on January 22, 2013, and Sasha, on January 29, 2015.

Before, Shakira had maintained an eleven-year relationship with Antonio de la Rúa, son of former Argentine president Fernando de la Rúa. The gossips say that she started her romance with Piqué, when she was still having an affair with De la Rúa. For the latter, a fan has let Shakira go a strong blow with this message: “Moral, as the one from “Two and a Half Men” says: ‘It’s funny that you seek fidelity in someone you met being unfaithful'”.

Life in Spain has not been easy

After meeting Piqué, the Colombian fixed her place of residence in Barcelona, ​​where she has lived these 12 years. During that time, she has had problems with the Spanish treasury and she is awaiting trial for alleged tax fraud.

In April 2021, the Spanish Tax Agency confirmed that the singer defrauded 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014, pretending that she did not reside in the country and hiding her income through a network of companies.

Last May, the Barcelona Court endorsed taking her to trial for tax fraud -despite having already paid her debt to the Spanish treasury- which is still pending.

This will not be her first contact with the Spanish Justice since, in 2019, Shakira had to testify, together with the Colombian singer Carlos Vives, in a Madrid Court after the lawsuit filed by the Cuban singer Liván Castellano Valdés for alleged plagiarism of the song ‘The bike’. The lawsuit was dismissed.

Today it’s all over

After several days of rumors in various publications, the Colombian singer Shakira announced this Thursday that she is separating from her partner, the Spanish soccer player from FC Barcelona Gerard Pique, With whom he has shared his life for the last twelve years and has had two children, Milan and Shasha, aged 9 and 7 respectively.

Shakira confirmed today what was already an open secret through a brief statement released by her communication agency in which she asks for “respect” for her family’s privacy.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the statement said.

In recent days, various publications had alluded to the separation of the mediatic couple, and had reported that Piqué left the family home in the Barcelona town of Esplugues de Llobregat, in northeastern Spain, to return to his single home.

Some media also pointed out that as a result of this separation process, due, according to certain publications, to an infidelity of the footballer, The Colombian singer recently suffered an anxiety attack for which she had to be transferred by ambulance from his home to a hospital.

In this regard, sources from the aforementioned communication agency clarified that this episode had nothing to do with the separation and that it is related to “an incident suffered by his father for which he is in a hospital in Barcelona and recovering.”

Shakira herself had clarified this matter on her social networks, with a message explaining that her father had suffered a “major drop”

“That day I personally accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering favorably. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your support and love forever,” the Colombian wrote.

Meanwhile, with the Spanish football championship already over, the FC Barcelona international defender is enjoying a few days of vacation, after a year marked in sports by injuries and physical discomfort.

