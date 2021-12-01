The washing machine is the most used household appliance, it comes to our rescue to wash and sanitize the laundry, but also to wash curtains, carpets and even the objects of our furry friends.

In the washing machine, however, we also wash all clothes, even the intimate ones that come into contact with the most sensitive parts of our body and exposed to germs and bacteria. Therefore, having a washing machine that is always sanitized and disinfected after each use is essential for proper hygiene and prevention.

No more washing machine dirty and smelly of mold here is 1 very effective and economical method to eliminate germs and bacteria after each wash

Furthermore, after several uses the washing machine could give off bad smells, linked to the formation of mold. An additional health risk. Therefore knowing how to sanitize it will help us to prevent any risk.

Also because washing your laundry in a dirty washing machine could make it smelly as well as full of germs. Plus, no more stinking but always fresh and fragrant laundry, this cheap grandmother’s remedy that is not fabric softener is enough. And again, enough towels and clothes dried at home that smell of mold and humidity, this is how to have a laundry that is always fragrant and clean.

Keeping the washing machine clean after each use is simple. Just use the right products, take a few small tricks and that’s it. Furthermore, sanitizing the washing machine does not require any particularly high cost. In fact, it will be enough to use natural products and put into practice some little secrets to have a perfectly clean washing machine.

A really cheap method

The washing machine must be absolutely sanitized after purchase, but also after some particular uses. For example after washing carpets, or sneakers, rather than dog things.

The first thing that should be done is a vacuum wash, after no more than three or four uses. If the use of the washing machine is less frequent, this washing can also be done after two or three months. Washing should be done at high temperatures of at least 90 degrees.

A super cheap and affordable remedy for everyone is white wine vinegar. Just put a glass of vinegar inside the detergent dispenser with or without laundry and proceed with washing. The vinegar sanitizes and eliminates all types of bad odors, it is also a natural descaler.

If the washing machine is very dirty, the advice is to use a stronger product such as bleach. Then proceed to wash at 90 degrees. Also clean the gaskets thoroughly with the help of alcohol and a toothbrush.

At this point the washing machine will be perfectly sanitized and ready for the next wash.

Well, no more washing machine dirty and smelly of mold here is 1 very effective and economical method to eliminate germs and bacteria after each wash.

Insights

No more faded and damaged black garments, here are 3 very easy tricks to always have them perfect and like new after each wash