No need for Benzema, Mbappé will play with the “new Cristiano Ronaldo” – Sport.fr

To put Mbappé in the best possible position, PSG would have planned to recruit another nugget in attack.

Now that the Mbappé soap opera is over, many questions remain unanswered around the future of Paris Saint-Germain. If several media evoke a potential departure of Neymar in the transfer window, others are already citing names to replace the Brazilian. Because the great challenge of Luis Campos, appointed sporting director of the club in place of Leonardo, will be to reshape this PSG around its superstar: Kylian Mbappé. Lionel Messi will also have his place in the squad, but Qatar seem determined to recruit a new star in attack.

According to information from our colleagues at Foot Mercato, PSG could in particular draw 45 million euros to attract Hugo Ekitike. Revelation of the Stade de Reims, the 19-year-old striker was particularly coveted by Newcastle this winter. It remains to be seen whether his future will be written alongside Mbappé. Another option would also be favored by Luis Campos according to journalist Abdellah Boulma. This is the Portuguese striker Rafael Leao, recently crowned Italian champion with AC Milan. But this track would be much more expensive, the Rossoneri demanding at least 100 million euros to let go of the former Lille. To be continued…