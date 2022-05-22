No need to fear that ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ won’t return

ads

Worry not, zombie fans: this is not the last season of Fear the Walking Dead. The show’s seventh season is coming to an end, but AMC has already renewed Fear the Walking Dead for season 8.

Meanwhile, flagship show The Walking Dead remains strong, and AMC’s Walking Dead Universe continues to expand, with new projects currently in development.

AMC renewed ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ for season 8, with the return of Kim Dickens. Source: Richard Foreman, Jr/AMC

Kim Dickens as Madison in ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

In December 2021, AMC announced that Fear the Walking Dead would return for Season 8…and that Kim Dickens would return as a series regular, as The Hollywood Reporter reported at the time. Kim’s character, Madison Clark, has been presumed dead since the season 4 mid-season finale, when she sacrificed herself to ward off a horde of walkers from her friends and family.

But Kim will return at the end of season 7 and will be back full-time next season. “If there was a Mount Deadmore, Kim Dickens’s face would be on it. Madison Clark is a pivotal character for TWDU: heroic, complex, an ordinary person who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence,” Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer for The Walking Dead Universe, said in a statement. “Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength and brilliance will electrify TWDU once again, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”

‘The Walking Dead’ will reportedly end its 11-season run later this year.

While the seventh season of Fear the Walking Dead was airing on AMC, the cast and crew of The Walking Dead filmed the eleventh and final season of that show. Norman Reedus announced the end of those final episodes on March 31. “11 seasons, 12 years. He had never been so banged up, and it was an absolute blast,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who took this journey with us and what a journey it was,” he added.

The Walking Dead Season 11 premiered in August 2021, with the second part of the season starting airing in February and finishing airing last month. The third and final part of the season will air later this year, according to TVLine.

More ‘Walking Dead’ projects are coming.

The Walking Dead Universe also includes the AMC series The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which ran for two seasons between 2020 and 2021. The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead inspired eight web series (Torn Apart, Cold Storage, The Oath, Red Machete for the former; Flight 462, Passage, The Althea Tapes and Dead in the Water for the latter).

And that is just the beginning. AMC is also developing episodic anthology Tales of the Walking Dead, an untitled Daryl-focused spinoff, and Isle of the Dead, in which Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will reprise their roles as Negan and Maggie, respectively. . Plus, we’re still waiting for the long-promised movie trilogy that will “continue the Rick Grimes story,” with actor Andrew Lincoln returning to the franchise, as TVLine reports. Like its walkers, it seems that The Walking Dead Universe has multiple lives!

