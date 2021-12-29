No, Netflix is ​​not closing shared accounts nor is it inflicting phantom maxi-fines

That Netflix no longer likes sharing accounts is certainly no secret. The company has repeatedly reiterated that the practice that unites several million users affects revenues and, probably, also the increases recently applied to subscriptions. standard (€ 12.99) e premium (€ 17.99). It is also true that at the beginning it was Netflix itself to somehow push users in this direction, but things, you know, change.

In recent months, some Italian users who share their Netflix account with friends and relatives have sometimes found themselves faced with two-factor login screens, with on-screen messages such as “This account is used in multiple households” and with the invitation to verify the authenticity of the account by email or SMS. On the other hand, in the terms of use of Netflix, those that any subscriber accepts from the moment he creates an account, it is clearly specified that the account can only be used within his own household.

For the moment, however, the maximum of the measures taken by Netflix is ​​precisely what we have just told you: a two-factor login screen, which by the way does not even appear to all users, and which once exceeded does not seem to recur continuously. Instead, there are those who are spreading news discordant (not to use other appellations anymore “strong”), announcing with great fanfare that Netflix would be closing shared accounts by inflicting maxi-fines.

Leaving aside the fact that Netflix cannot impose fines, neither maxi nor mini, these are clearly pumped-up news. Nothing new on the internet or on social networks, where fictional news of all kinds circulates undisturbed, but there is a problem: Google is pushing this news on Discover, also sending notifications to users interested in the Netflix topic. And the great thing is that the article we are mentioning only refers to this phantom fine in the title. In the actual article it is not mentioned, also because there is absolutely no evidence to support it.