No New Year’s Eve in Genoa, Toti: “It would have been a gamble”. 2022 is celebrated live with Primocanale – Primocanale.it

GENOA – In Genoa there will be no New Year’s Eve and no party in the square for New Year’s Eve: the news is almost certain that the Municipality of Genoa has chosen to postpone every event to spring, as a precaution. And the governor also agrees with this decision Giovanni Toti who comments: “Surely not celebrating the New Year in the square is an appropriate element of prudence, everyone can celebrate New Year’s Eve anyway. I remember that last year we were all closed at home without being able to see friends and relatives, this year will still be a moment party and meeting in restaurants, clubs, private homes. Piling thousands of people in the square celebrating the New Year hugging and toasting, I think it would have been too much risk that we can give up. We are taking our freedom. and we are trying to ensure that no risky event makes us take a step back “.

The only certain New Year is that of Primocanale which will be live to accompany all the Ligurians scattered in every corner of the planet to the new year. A special 2022 that marks the 40th anniversary of the birth of Primocanale and that we will live together with lightness and fun in the name of information and history that has marked the last four decades of our Liguria. An evening that of next December 31st which will see our broadcaster protagonist with many special guests, music, comedy and then the long night with the Primocanale dance ready to welcome the new year.

The last New Year’s Eve in the square in 2019, moreover, had reached over 40 thousand visitors on the evening of 31 December in the square with special guests Tedua and Giusy Ferreri. Difficult to organize such an event trying to enforce the rules such as spacing and mask. Also because, according to the forecasts of the mayor Marco Bucci, the area where it is mandatory to wear a mask will be enlarged even in the open air, precisely to try to limit the spread of the infection. Meanwhile however, the evening of celebration in Piazza Europa in La Spezia remains confirmed, where Antonello Venditti is expected among the guests who will have to split up with the appointment in Pisa at 10:30 pm. Savona, on the other hand, for the holidays gives the city video-mapping projections on symbolic buildings such as the Torretta or Campanassa for the holidays, while on the 31st there are no concerts given that the municipal council took office too recently: there will be room for a toast anyway in the square all together.