No, Nicole Kidman is not “too” strong

Nicole Kidman (Photo: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Nicole Kidman’s photo shoot for the magazine Perfect has caused quite a stir. For some reason, in 2022 it is still controversial for a woman to proudly show off her muscles.

Although the 55-year-old’s powerful pose has garnered plenty of praise, unfortunately you don’t have to look far to find negative comments as well.

On social networks, many netizens claim that Kidman “has gone too far”, that she is “too muscular” or that she “looks unhealthy”. There is also that hackneyed and outdated comment that he “looks like a man” or a “teenager”, comments so unlikely that we don’t know where to begin to address them.

Laura Byrne, founder of the independent study Fit & Food, comments that “it is shocking to her that even today people feel entitled to comment on the body of others”.

“We all have different body shapes and sizes and we must accept it,” he claims. “What should be our priority is mental health and physical well-being; It doesn’t really matter what you look like, as we’re all different.”

Personal trainer Cairo Nevitt believes that when someone uses the word too before any adjective, it becomes an insult.

“No matter which end of the spectrum you are on, those comments are harmful,” he says. “I think as a society we need to stop criticizing everyone all the time and allow people to do whatever they want with their own bodies.”

Making fun of women who show off muscles is nothing new. Just look at the sexist (and racist) comments that Serena Williams has endured throughout her sports career.

In 2020, personal trainer Kayla Itsines also told her 15 million followers that she had been ashamed of her body since she was in high school because of her muscles.

Ladies, can we tell the world that muscles are for everyone, that fitness is for everyone, that health, weights, training and exercise are for everyone?

“You don’t become a ‘man’ or a ‘bodybuilder’ by showing off your muscles. You are strong and amazing. Please don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!”

Byrne points out that the idea of ​​being “too” fit or “too” strong is not only outdated, but also sexist, because “it’s almost always aimed at women.”

In addition, from a technical point of view, it is very beneficial for women to increase their muscle mass from the age of 50.

“It is very very important that women maintain their muscle mass as they age, since sarcopenia associated with age produces a great decrease in muscle mass, with all the health problems that it entails,” he explains.

“Maintaining muscle mass through exercise and a good diet helps combat the negative effects of hormonal changes in perimenopausal women, such as loss of bone density, and also helps maintain muscle tone in the pelvic floor region. Exercise can improve mood and help relieve stress.”

In addition, Nevitt warns that we never know the story behind a person in the world of fitness, which makes negative comments even more dangerous. Nevitt is the head trainer for Not A Phase, an organization that encourages trans people to get fit and lead an active lifestyle. He also says that in the run-up to his first bodybuilding competition as a trans athlete he has personally experienced teasing for his physical fitness.

“It’s disheartening,” he says. “When I see someone get a photo shoot fitness, having done some myself, I realize that people do not always understand the journey you have made. Beyond the physical aspect, the fitness is important for all the unseen things, especially for the many ways in which the fitness It can improve your mental health.

“I have experienced life-changing events over the years, most recently the loss of my trans brother, Shay. Going to the gym during the duel was the best thing I could do. It helped me in more ways than I can express. It helped me reconnect with my inner strength. And you can’t see that in a photo.”

Who knows what is behind Nicole Kidman’s pose. She may be getting strong for a role, she may be lifting weights at home or she may be going to the gym simply because she likes it. In any case, it’s none of our business.

As Byrne says: “Exercise has many benefits beyond the physical aspect; When will people find out?

“That’s the way I like it, Nicole Kidman: looking out for your own good!”

This article was originally published in the UK ‘HuffPost’ and has been translated from English by Daniel Templeman Sauco.

