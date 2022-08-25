No, Nicole Kidman is not “too” strong

Ladies, can we tell the world that muscles are for everyone, that fitness is for everyone, that health, weights, training and exercise are for everyone?

“You don’t become a ‘man’ or a ‘bodybuilder’ by showing off your muscles. You are strong and amazing. Please don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!”

Byrne points out that the idea of ​​being “too” fit or “too” strong is not only outdated, but also sexist, because it is “almost always aimed at women.”

In addition, from a technical point of view, it is very beneficial for women to increase their muscle mass from the age of 50.

“It is very very important that women maintain their muscle mass as they age, since sarcopenia associated with age produces a great decrease in muscle mass, with all the health problems that it entails,” he explains.

“Maintaining muscle mass through exercise and a good diet helps combat the negative effects of hormonal changes in perimenopausal women, such as loss of bone density, and also helps maintain muscle tone in the pelvic floor region. Exercise can improve mood and help relieve stress.”

Furthermore, Nevitt warns that we never know the story behind a person in the world of fitness, which makes negative comments even more dangerous. Nevitt is the head trainer for Not A Phase, an organization that encourages trans people to get fit and lead an active lifestyle. He also says that in the run-up to his first bodybuilding competition as a trans athlete he has personally experienced teasing for his physical fitness.

“It’s disheartening,” he says. “When I see someone get a photo shoot fitness, having done some myself, I realize that people do not always understand the journey you have made. Beyond the physical aspect, the fitness is important for all the unseen things, especially for the many ways in which the fitness It can improve your mental health.

“I have experienced life-changing events over the years, most recently the loss of my trans brother, Shay. Going to the gym during the duel was the best thing I could do. It helped me in more ways than I can express. It helped me reconnect with my inner strength. And you can’t see that in a photo.”

Who knows what is behind Nicole Kidman’s pose. She may be getting strong for a role, she may be lifting weights at home or she may be going to the gym simply because she likes him. In any case, it’s none of our business.

As Byrne says: “Exercise has many benefits beyond the physical aspect; When will people find out?