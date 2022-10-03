No offer from PSG, but Lionel Messi could see himself staying longer

PSG haven’t offered Lionel Messi a contract, according to Parisien.

Extension ? Not yet, and above all, no offer. Le Parisien denies that PSG has already offered an extension offer to Lionel Messi. The news claimed that Paris offered him one more season, and another as an option. The salary would be the same, that is to say around 30 million euros per year.

However, Le Parisien assures that there was no offer. But that Lionel Messi would not be against staying in Paris after June 2023, the current date of the end of his contract.

Lionel Messi had confided a few days ago to feel better at PSG. “I feel good, I had a bad time before where I never managed to find myself. This year, it’s different, I arrived more at ease at the club, in the locker room and in the game. I feel very good and I still had fun, ”he said. Statements that are transposed on the field since the Argentinian is more and more decisive with PSG in recent games. For its part, the Spanish press assured that Lionel Messi was considering leaving PSG because of traffic jams…