“No one approves of our relationship but it’s real love”

sydney dean met her husband, the trucker Paulwhen I was in sixth grade. She was 11 years old and went to her house to visit her boyfriend at the time without knowing that the one she would be was in that same home. her future husband.

Over time, that teenage love affair ended and they remained friends. They did not stop seeing each other often, but when the young man got a new girlfriend, she was left aside. It was then that Sydney began her talks with Paul.

“I never expected to fall in love with Paul and we met in a non-traditional way, but I am very happy to have done it,” said the woman who is 27 years old today and shares an age difference of 24 with her husband.







“We met in a non-traditional way, but I’m so glad we did,” she said.

According to The Mirror, the couple started dating when Sydney turned 16, the legal age of consent in the city where she lives, Ohio (United States). In 2016 they got married.

Criticism for the age difference

The age difference, the legal limit and the not least detail that she had been Paul’s son’s girlfriend, made the couple have to face harsh criticism. “We spent years convincing our families that we truly loved each other”commented the young woman to the British medium.

She said people are still struggling to understand their budding romance and the two and a half decades between them. Sydney says that she has lost friends because of this.







Sydney says that she has lost friends because of this relationship.

“My mother already knew who Paul was, and from the few times they spoke, they got along very well”she remembered. “But when I told my mother for the first time that we were together, she didn’t like it at all”.

He was 40 and Sydney was a teenager, it was inevitable that her mother would not approve of the relationship: “The age difference really got to her and it stayed that way for about a year, eventually she accepted us.”

“After this we would go to his house almost every weekend just to hang out or have a barbecue. Now that we live quite close to each other, my mother comes to visit us all the time.”







“When I first told my mom that we were together, she didn’t like it at all.”

“She supports us 100% and absolutely loves Paul. In fact, they probably talk more than she and I do.”

His dad didn’t like him either: “At first my father didn’t like the age difference either. and since he lives out of state, I didn’t see him as much. But now, he really likes her.”

The fury of her ex boyfriend

The one who took things the worst was Paul’s son and Sydney’s ex-boyfriend. He ached at the earlier bond between them. “He disagreed with the relationship for a couple of yearsBut now that we’ve been together and we’re married, accept that we’re together.”

“He comes with his girlfriend and his three children every two weekends just to hang out with us.







“Paul’s son disagreed with the relationship for years.”

A traffic accident put Paul’s life at risk and was the trigger for the relationship between them to be fixed: “Paul had a horrible truck accident last July and was very serious for almost three weeks. While he was in the hospital, he talked to his son every day, we went to see him together.”

“Now the whole family agrees that we are together.”

The friend who stopped seeing her

“I had a friend who did not agree with my relationship with Paul,” Sydney told the English newspaper. “This friend never wanted to come spend time with me or She even stopped talking to me if he was around.”

“Eventually he didn’t want to be my friend anymore due to the age difference in the relationship. I wish people understood that couples with an age gap can really love and care for each other.”







“There are a lot of negative assumptions about age gap relationships.”

“There are a lot of negative assumptions about age gap relationships, But that doesn’t mean couples can’t be in it for the right reasons.

“He is the best husband I could have asked for, and he treats me very well.”

Look also