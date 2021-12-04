“No one can make predictions. Opinions must be divided from facts” – Libero Quotidiano





Piero Angela, in an interview with the newspaper, Talks about Covid, vaccines and virologists on TV. “To be sure about any scientific discovery, you must have verified it with a series of checks. The public must understand there are certain things, but when asked to predict what will happen to a particular phenomenon, no one is able to say for sure. opinions must be divided from facts“, said the most famous science writer on TV. Who some time ago spoke of” oracle virologists “.” We must make it clear that there are two different levels: that of the things that are known and that of unknown things. Many scientists say: ‘This I don’t know, but in my opinion …’. It should always be like this. “





As for the no vax, Piero Angela says: “It’s a universe made up of different characters. There are some who are afraid of the vaccine and they are not persuaded by scientific results. This I think is the strong core of no vax and I think theirs is a similar reaction to that of who is afraid of the plane “. And then, continues the journalist, “there are also people who recognize themselves in paranormal activities. The problem is that these individuals let themselves be convinced especially on the net, where messages of all kinds circulate. The trick is to make believe that there is something hidden to reveal. Finally there are people who only infiltrate for bring violence“.





In the face of this scenario, the vaccination obligation could also serve but there is an objective problem according to Piero Angela: “More than anything else I wonder: if someone does not want to be vaccinated because they are afraid, yes he goes with the carabinieri to impose it on him? How you do it?“. More than legitimate questions.



