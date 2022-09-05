No one could imagine it: 10 celebrities who are also excellent cooks

We present a list of celebrities who have shown the world to be lovers of culinary art and who know how to take the upper hand with great confidence.

The world of entertainment you are surrounded by professionals who demonstrate their ability to entertain crowds in every job they do. However, like many of us, celebrities do other activities that have become their best hobbies, and even their second passion. The kitchen is essential in lifeY some artists have let us know on one or more occasions, proving that they have enough skills to prepare the best recipes. Here we present 10 interesting cases.

1. Chiquis Rivera

The American singer is a person who loves to cook, and has shown it on television shows. Chiquis confessed that she began preparing dishes at the age of 10, inspired by her grandmother’s seasoning and the dedication of her mother, Jenni Rivera, who was also an expert in the kitchen. In addition to co-authoring a cookbook based on her own version of the keto diet, she shares healthy eating and eating tips on her own YouTube channel.

2. Eva Longoria

Actress Eva Longoria is a woman who takes advantage of her free time to cook, an activity that she considers a very important part of her life. In addition, she added in an interview that cooking is a very personal art that she wants to share with anyone. For this reason, in 2011 she shared with the public a book of hers with 100 of her favorite recipes, which are a compilation of everything she has learned and a reflection of her own life.

3. Juan Luis Guerra

The Dominican singer has conquered Latin America with his music, but he was conquered by his food. In a radio interview, Juan Luis stated that, although he likes to cook when he is at home, he loves more to taste the food of the places he visits. Perhaps that experience led him to create the Bachata Rosa restaurant in Punta Cana, whose menu was prepared by chef Joaquín Renovales and had the approval of the singer-songwriter himself.

4. Scarlett Johansson

For this actress, the kitchen is the place where she finds peace and normality, especially after a day of work. In addition to the fact that she likes to cook, Scarlett has shared experiences about her preparations on a few occasions. In an interview she talked about some eggplant parmesan that she prepared for two friends as her biggest challenge, and recently highlighted that she cooked dinner for the whole family on Thanksgiving Day by herself. To top it off, in 2016 she opened her own popcorn store, Yummy Pop, in Paris.

5.Blake Lively

The actress and model Blake Lively is also known for her passion for cooking, and she has shown it on several occasions. She revealed in an interview that she has a collection of handwritten family recipes, although she has also mentioned that she is not used to following instructions when preparing her dishes and desserts. In this video you can see that Blake is a celebrity who knows what she is doing when she is in front of a stove.

6. Alejandro Sanz

The Spanish singer is another celebrity who boasts of his culinary skills, often cooking when he’s not on tour or in a recording studio. According to what Alejandro himself said in an interview, cooking for other people represents an act of love, and he revealed that he gets the ingredients for his dishes from his garden. Plus, according to him, he makes the best fries you could ever taste. In 2020 he was encouraged to make recipes in the company of chef Quique Dacosta.

7. Kris Jenner

Being the head of the Kardashian and Jenner family should not be an easy job; however, Kris has found in the kitchen the balm to conquer her relatives. In addition to presenting a book with the best family cooking recipes, she stated that she began cooking at the age of 22, after getting married. It was then that she learned how to make the recipes from her book. She also remembers that cooking for others is a demonstration of love.

8. Alex Kapranos

It would be hard to believe that the lead singer of British rock band Franz Ferdinand has an affinity for cooking, but he does. Before fame, the musician was a cook, and worked in several restaurants in Glasgow, Scotland. He has applied part of what he learned on the group’s tours, where he has tested different dishes with his demanding palate. If you want to see the culinary side of Alex, there are a series of columns he wrote for The Guardian newspaper, as well as a book with his experiences.

9. Julia Roberts

American actress and Oscar winner Julia Roberts takes cooking very seriously, so much so that she goes beyond just preparing food. The protagonist of the movie Eat, Pray, Love revealed in an interview that her favorite pastime is preparing dishes and enjoying them with her family. In addition, she is an ambassador for a campaign to warn about the impact of traditional stoves and improve clean cooking conditions in developing countries.

10. Carlos Vives

The renowned Colombian singer is a man who loves the food of his country, but mainly that which is prepared by his family; for this reason he has certain roots with the kitchen. In his own words, he confessed that although his brother, Guillermo Vives, is the family cook, Carlos cooks for family and friends on special occasions. As additional information, both are owners of the Gaira Café restaurant, a space where they share part of their family cuisine with everyone.

