No one expected it and some even hate it, but this series has hit Netflix like a hurricane and it doesn’t give your head a break – TV series news

A ‘thriller’ full of twists and starring Matt Bomer that has quickly become one of the most popular on the ‘streaming’ platform: this is ‘Duality’.

Premiered last Friday, June 19, in a week in which the house of the dragon Y She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk were destined to take center stage, the new Netflix series Duality has entered the catalog of the streaming platform like a true hurricane. In just a few days, the ‘thriller’ starring Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer has managed to unseat Sandman of the first place of the carousel of the most popular in Spain and in other countries and se has been put before the other great premiere of the week: the long-awaited Spanish supernatural series Soul.

It is not comparable to other phenomena that arrived “without warning”, but the reality is that Duality has turned out to be one of those unexpected successes, which you start by trying and end up totally hooked. The reception, yes, has not been especially good. In Rotten Tomatoesthe portal specialized in reviews, both the public and the critics suspend itwho praise its main mystery and its twists but agree when it comes to ensuring that it is not capable of sustaining its virtues during its seven episodes and that it ends up being predictable and full of nonsense.

In any case, it is clear that Duality hook, since en just a few days it is part of the Top 10 in more than 30 countries, especially in the European market.

‘Duality’: two sisters, a secret and a festival of suspects

The starting point of Duality is this: two identical twins, Leni and Gina, share a dangerous secret. Since childhood, Leni and Gina have been exchanging their lives in secret, without anyone knowing.and their custom has ended in both leading a double life as adults. They share their homes, their husbands and their son, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is turned upside down when one of them, Leni, disappears without a trace.

From that moment on, Gina’s life completely falls apart. Desperate, the woman must face a complex situation that jeopardizes everything they have achieved on a path that turns out to be full of dangers, while viewers are faced with a roller coaster of twists and reveals, replete with visits to the past that allow us to better understand the story and that reach its highest point in its outcome.

In back of Duality is the producer Brian Yorkey, the ‘showrunner’ of the television phenomenon of For 13 Reasons, which also swept Netflix a few years ago. Under her baton, lead actress Michelle Monaghan, in charge of playing the twin sisters, while Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata, Ali Stroker and Jonathan Tucker are also part of the cast.

A not perfect psychological thriller but, in view of its good work on Netflix, it is effective in which everyone is suspicious. Its seven episodes are now available in full on the platform.

