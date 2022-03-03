“No one had access to him”: Luvi Calleja points out that Wilfredo Gómez’s partner isolated him from his loved ones and friends

For years, Wilfredo “Bazooka” Gomez He found himself in an alleged pattern of abuse and isolation from his loved ones and friends by his partner Diana Sevilla Villalobos, refusing all kinds of help, which ended on Wednesday when the three-time world champion was taken by the authorities from his home in the Venus Gardens urbanization in Cupey in deplorable conditions.

Victor “Luvi” Callejaformer world monarch and friend of Gómez, was part of the group led by Gómez’s legal wife, Carolina Gamboa, his son Wilfredo Jr., and the lawyer Peter Díaz to remove the nicknamed “El Niño de Las Monjas” from the residence under a 408 order, which consists of an involuntary admission to a psychiatric hospital.

During the afternoon of Wednesday, the Telenoticias cameras captured the moment in which the Police, along with medical personnel, “rescued” Gómez from the house in the face of resistance from Sevilla Villalobos, who aggressively hindered the operation. The 65-year-old International Boxing Hall of Famer walked out disoriented, looking sloppy. However, he let out a smile when he saw Gamboa and Calleja.

“I have been doing these things for years,” Calleja, former president of the local Boxing Commission, told The new day.

“He knew from the situation that Wilfredo was going through, the conditions in which he was. At first, he told me but then he didn’t tell me anything else. On several occasions, mutual friends have told me that they are looking to put him on a plane and take him to Orlando (where Gamboa resides). But his will was not in it. He said no, that he was waiting, that he was waiting for some money. no one had access to it”, he counted.

According to Calleja, Gómez and Sevilla Villalobos established a romantic relationship about five years ago. From the beginning, he was aware of a pattern of her control over Gomez. She indicated that the lack of communication with Gómez worsened at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. In the past few weeks, Calleja received information that Gómez’s health condition was delicate.

“His son called me and we looked at the next steps (to help him). For this I thank Mr. Peter Díaz, who spoke with him about justice to help him. Here the one who has the power is the wife, who is still married to him and she was always on the lookout for him but this lady (Sevilla Villalobos) did not give him access to anything, she took away her cell phone. Carolina arrived yesterday (Tuesday) and we met with Peter. All the parties came together, we had the court order, he was removed from there (from the residence) and taken to the hospital, ”Calleja recounted.

He added that the neighbors of the house also warned about the conditions in which he is considered one of the best boxers in the history of Puerto Rico.

“You saw how the house was there, disgusting. He looked abandoned as they say. I thank everyone who put their grain of rice to remove it. Díaz was a very key factor because one told him to get out of there and he said no. I always tried, talking to his son and his wife. This time, it was done legally and it was successful. When I saw it, it hurt me, it hurts me. I felt really bad but, at the same time, when I saw her happy face when she saw her son it made me feel better. I have two great idols and one is Wilfredo Gómez. We are in victory. It was a tough day but I hope everything is better now”, declared Calleja.

A follow-up hearing in the case was scheduled for March 13 at the San Juan Court.