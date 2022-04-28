No one has downloaded Chivo Wallet in 2022, says US study

The US media Bloomberg publishes that the survey conducted by the US National Bureau of Economic Research in association with Cid Gallup shows that respondents do not trust the Bitcoin system

The US National Bureau of Economic Research, in association with the Cid Gallup company, conducted a survey that showed that only 20% of salvadorans (2 out of 10) continue to use the Chivo Wallet, published by the US media Bloomberg.

The publication entitled: “The launch of Bitcoin in El Salvador seems a failure, according to a survey”, indicates that in February of this year the pollster interviewed adults from 1,800 households throughout El Salvador “face to face”, who were consulted about the use of the wallet promoted by the government of El Salvador. The results show that this low percentage of respondents continued to use the app after downloading it and spending the $30 bonus, which means that the other 80% stopped using it.

“The most important reason for not downloading the app, on condition of knowing, is that users prefer to use cash, which was followed by trust issues: respondents did not trust the system or Bitcoin itself, the study said. “, as quoted by Bloomberg.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: “Those who send remittances do not use Bitcoin because they are distrustful,” economists explain

It notes that the majority of app downloads occurred in September 2021, when the use of Bitcoin as legal tender came into effect. “And virtually no one has installed Chivo on their phone in 2022, according to the study,” he says.

Likewise, the media highlights that the survey reflected that among the companies, 20% reported that they continue to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment, of which the majority were large companies.

“On average, 5% of all sales were in Bitcoin and the majority of transactions were converted to dollars, the study found,” reports Bloomberg.

WHAT’S MORE: These are the warnings that the IMF has made to El Salvador about them

Another fact found in the study by the US National Bureau of Economic Research and Cid Gallup is that Salvadorans are not using the Chivo Wallet for large-volume payments of taxes and remittances. This data confirms what surveys at the national level have reflected in previous months and is even reinforced by the same official data from the Central Reserve Bank (BCR).

The president of the BCR stated on March 25 that between January and February 2022, remittances reached $552.7 million and $572.6 million, respectively, which makes a total of $1,125.3 million and exceeds by 10% the remittances received in the same period of 2021.

Of the total amount, the official indicated that only $19 million entered through the Chivo Wallet for Bitcoin transactions.

CAN READ: Only 1.7% of remittances in January and February entered through the Chivo Wallet, according to the president of the BCR

“The survey found no evidence that the Chivo wallet is being used to pay taxes and remittances on any significant scale, in line with data from the Central Bank of El Salvador showing that only 1.6% of remittances were sent through digital wallets in 2022”, publishes the American media.