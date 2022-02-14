No one is bigger than the Club. The Curva Sud takes a stand: “Kind regards to the dissatisfied”

The football week that ended with Milan-Sampdoria today was nothing short of enthusiasm for the Rossoneri fans: victory in the derby in comeback, passage of the round in the Italian Cup with a resounding 4-0 home to Lazio, a narrow victory, but of character, against Giampaolo’s Sampdoria in the Sunday lunch match and momentary first place in the standings regained, waiting for the Nerazzurri cousins ​​to recover the match against Bologna. Winning helps to win and above all to find confidence in difficult moments, Sandro Tonali admitted to the DAZN microphones this afternoon, and Milan, seen in the last period of trust and personality, has a lot of it: you can see it in the games on the pitch and in the attitude of the players. Securities that are cemented thanks also to the commendable support of the Rossoneri cheering: it would be worth going to San Siro even just for the show that the boys of the Curva Sud Milano put on every occasion to load the team on the pitch.





KIND REGARDS – The Rossoneri’s organized support is very hot and has never been afraid to take a stand against the protagonists of the Milan world, and it was like that today. Two days ago, Theo Hernandez’s announcement arrived (you didn’t miss our video to celebrate the occasion, right?), Who chose to fully embrace the Rossoneri project by binding to these colors, with a substantial adaptation of engagement, until 2026, thus rejecting the court of half of Europe. A fundamental brick to continue the construction of the project, which is added to those already placed by Calabria, Saelemaekers, Pioli, Kjaer, Gabbia and Sandro Tonali, to which those of Bennacer and Leao could soon be added. Curva Sud Milano paid tribute to Theo with many chants during the match against Sampdoria, despite the fact that the full-back was not on the pitch due to disqualification, as well as sent an unequivocal message for the undecided. During the interval a banner was unrolled which read: “Whoever loves Milan can prove it with facts, best regards to those who are dissatisfied”.





DISSATISFIED – After Calhanoglu and Donnarumma’s goodbyes on a free transfer last season, it is very likely that Franck Kessie’s will also arrive in the summer. An absolutely legitimate choice for the Ivorian, if only it were not for the now famous interview he gave in the summer to the Gazzetta dello Sport while he was in Japan for the Olympics with his Ivory Coast. A reversal of direction that the Rossoneri people absolutely did not go down, with the Curva Sud that today wanted to set the record straight: many boos for Franck both when reading the formations and when he entered the field. A clear message, which leaves no room for interpretation: to stay in this Milan you need to have a desire for Milan. Everyone is useful to the cause, but no one is indispensable: there is no one, as Paolo Maldini often repeats, greater than AC Milan itself: the good of the club comes first. With Calhanoglu and Donnarumma the managers were very skilled in choosing their substitutes, finding in Diaz and Maignan two eager and eager guys to honor the shirt they wear. There is still no absolute certainty that Kessie will go away at zero, but the path already seems to be traced and the fans have chosen which side to take sides, without any doubt: Milan comes first. For those who are not satisfied or have the itch to submit requests out of this world, well: that is the door. Best regards.



