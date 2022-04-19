“No one keeps me”: Lis Vega happy to sell sensual content at 44 years old

The model turned 44 years old and claimed to feel safe with her age (Photo: Instagram/@lisvegaoficial)

Some entertainment figures have diversified their sources of employment and, in addition to their work on television stages and forums, have resorted to to the new trends of the digital world that allow exploring other possibilities of maintaining an income and at the same time seek direct contact with their followers.

Such is the case of Lisa Vegawho at 44 years is very satisfied with the support of her fans on social mediabut especially for those who have paid a subscription to their account onlyfanswhere the Cuban model assures that she is doing “very well” economically.

The dancer claimed to receive considerable profits on the exclusive content platform and admitted that, in addition to the profits, she also she feels happy to be able to please her subscribers who have made her a “sex symbol” to the pass of the years.

The Cuban says that being a “sex symbol” is one of the many roles she has embodied (Photo: Instagram/@lisvegaoficial)

Lis began her role as a model for the content platform in the midst of the pandemic to meet expenses, however now it has helped him maintain his lifestyleas she assured that she does not depend on any man, so as an independent woman she must generate her own income.

“I am doing very well, it came at a stage of the pandemic, when I had to support my family, I don’t have a partner, nobody supports me and it’s like a men’s magazine, but on the platform, I upload my photo a month, people pay their monthly payment and it is exclusive content”he said on the show First hand.

“I have many years being a sex symbolsis one of the many characters I have made in my career as an artist, I lend my emotions to create a character, which in this case she is a sexy and erotic woman and how nice that I am going to appear in a men’s magazine in Latin America, as I did many years ago”, added the famous.

Lis claimed to obtain good profits from the sale of her private content (Photo: Instagram/@lisvegaoficial)

The also singer said she was proud to reach her age and be considered to receive proposals for collaborations in magazines focused on the male audience. “That at this point they still want to hire me and I keep winning, at 40 years old, I am still very blessed to have published mine. I am 44 years old, “what is going to scare me, I am very proud to celebrate my birthday”, he added.

In addition, the Cuban expressed feeling full without a sentimental partner in her life and stressed that, although she does maintain contact with friends, she prefers to focus on living her life “with freedom.”

“I am in the best moment of my life and I feel full and I don’t have to go around giving explanations, I am free of mind, soul, body and spirit. I am free, because I have no one and my heart is not in danger. I have one or the other that pampers me, yes I go out with friends and meet guys, but in my purposes is not to have a partner right now”he expressed.

The actress will soon appear on the pages of a men’s magazine (IG: lisvegaoficial)

But Aleida Núñez is not the only celebrity who has recently given details of her experience selling erotic subscription content. In March of this year, Aleida Núñez spoke about the creation of her own platform inspired by the success of the digital company. The Tapatia premiered your own version of onlyfans to be able to sell exclusive content, although he made it clear that nothing will reach the vulgar.

In an interview for the magazine TV and novels the actress who is currently part of the melodrama Warrior heartfor Televisa Univisiongave more detail about the general idea that is his personal page of “sensual” content, where he also explained what are the differences that exist with the popular platform that has revolutionized the industry of human intimacy.

“We launched it in December and the truth is that it is going very well, it has been very well received, nice comments”

Lis assured that being single she feels “happy and free” (IG: lisvegaoficial)

“Here the photos are super sensual, but very well cared for; yes there are videos, pictures though they do not cross that fine line of vulgarity or total nudity. And since I am also an actress, through photos we can create different stories, each time they are different concepts, in interesting, spectacular locations… We have taken photos with luxury cars, in cabins, and now we are going to do it with helicopters and private planes. Then yes a lot is invested in production to give them the best quality”, he expressed.

