Tech

no one paid, 60 GB of data is online

Posted on

In October of last year the SIAE (Italian Society of Authors and Publishers) was subjected to a massive attack through which the authors, the group of cybercriminals called Everest, they managed to steal a large database consisting of ben 60 GB of data, consisting of personal and highly sensitive information. The hacker they had then asked for a ransom of 3 million euros in Bitcoin that was not paid.

SIAE: the 60 GB of stolen data have been made public

In the following months, the hackers lowered the economic demands several times, even inviting a spontaneous donation of 50,000 euros to a non-profit association chosen directly by the donor, thus without generating any profit for them, but not even the latest offer is been accepted and no one has ever paid. The consequence is that all the data has been stolen made public just over the last few hours.

In the 60 GB of files distributed there are hundreds of thousands of administrative documents with personal data of the members: requests for registration to the scores of works and requests for bank changes with IBAN, documents and signatures relating to payments, requests for disability accompanied by medical documents and more. Since data belonging to people belonging to the entertainment world, several of which are also famous, the question turns out to be even more serious than one might think. On the other hand, there are no files with the authors’ fees and all the economic part.

At this point it remains to understand what the next moves will be. Clearly, it is reasonable to expect that the Privacy Guarantor will want to clarify this and that from the analysis of the disseminated data various points of discussion may emerge for the next few weeks. It is curious, however, that exact information on how the attack took place is not yet available.

Source link

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

35
World

Donald Trump killed by a drone, the chilling video from Iran. Shock threat to the former president – Il Tempo
25
Business

50 years of Opel Rekord, the first successful diesel in Italy
25
News

Nocera Superiore, the first walking area for dogs arrives
24
Tech

Hogwarts Legacy is at risk of being postponed to 2023 due to development problems, for a rumor – Nerd4.life
23
Tech

backward compatibility with PS3 may have been confirmed by the Store
23
Sports

Djokovic expelled from Australia: the sentence | The latest news
22
Business

how much does coffee at a bar cost in Italy
21
Business

super extension and you can request it several times
21
Health

Not only coronavirus, bird flu alarm – Chronicle
21
News

‘Pretty Woman’ becomes a musical and talks about sexism and sex workers
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top