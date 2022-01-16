no one paid, 60 GB of data is online

In October of last year the SIAE (Italian Society of Authors and Publishers) was subjected to a massive attack through which the authors, the group of cybercriminals called Everest, they managed to steal a large database consisting of ben 60 GB of data, consisting of personal and highly sensitive information. The hacker they had then asked for a ransom of 3 million euros in Bitcoin that was not paid.

SIAE: the 60 GB of stolen data have been made public

In the following months, the hackers lowered the economic demands several times, even inviting a spontaneous donation of 50,000 euros to a non-profit association chosen directly by the donor, thus without generating any profit for them, but not even the latest offer is been accepted and no one has ever paid. The consequence is that all the data has been stolen made public just over the last few hours.

In the 60 GB of files distributed there are hundreds of thousands of administrative documents with personal data of the members: requests for registration to the scores of works and requests for bank changes with IBAN, documents and signatures relating to payments, requests for disability accompanied by medical documents and more. Since data belonging to people belonging to the entertainment world, several of which are also famous, the question turns out to be even more serious than one might think. On the other hand, there are no files with the authors’ fees and all the economic part.

At this point it remains to understand what the next moves will be. Clearly, it is reasonable to expect that the Privacy Guarantor will want to clarify this and that from the analysis of the disseminated data various points of discussion may emerge for the next few weeks. It is curious, however, that exact information on how the attack took place is not yet available.