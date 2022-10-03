The protagonist of High School Musical, Vanessa Hudgenshas recently confessed in detail how her past relationships with her ex-actor boyfriends were. The actress revealed some details about her ex-boyfriends.



In an interview he gave Vanessa Hudgens to the magazine ‘Nylon’, the American actress known for her performance in High School Musical, revealed that people don’t always know what’s really going on in her life. This shocking confession blew up social networks.





What did the former Disney actress declare?

It was recently revealed that the High School Musical actress, Vanessa Hudgenshad an interview with the magazine ‘Nylon’ where he talked a little more about how his relationships with Zac Efron and Austin Butler were. Even the same interpreter commented that people only know part of the breakups, but not the whole truth behind it.

“The public only sees a line. I’ve also been through two very long relationships that changed my life, and no one really knows what happened except me. When I write my memoir, it will be amazing.”said Vanessa Hudgens.

As you remember, the acclaimed actress of the High School Musical movie dated the actor for 4 years Zack Efron, who was also his partner in fiction. After a year, she started an affair with austin butlerwhich lasted approximately 9 years, but ended in 2020.

Despite staying as friends, the actress fell in love again after a while and her current partner is baseball player Cole Tucker. Vanessa Hudgens and Tucker have been together for approximately more than a year.

Current sentimental situation of the actress

The character of ‘Gabriela Montez’ was one of the main characters in High School Musical, which kept Vanessa Hudgens for several years as a Disney girl. However, in her adulthood, the actress decided to take other directions in her career and currently she participates in Netflix movies.

On the other hand, in his sentimental life Vanessa Hudgens She confessed that she feels very happy with her current boyfriend, athlete Cole Tucker. Likewise, during an interview she recounted how she met her partner:

“I’m not going to call it a celebrity Zoom, but it was a Zoom meditation group that Joe Jonas put together, yeah. I didn’t expect that at all. I’ll meet my person,’ I just walked in and was like, ‘Who’s that?'”

Both made their relationship official in January 2021.