no openings! The agent is disrespectful ”- SOS Fanta

Vlahovic calls, Fiorentina respond. Yesterday the Serbian had given an interview in which he said “never say never” to a compromise with Comimsso. Now, on the sidelines of the presentation by Ikoné, comes the response from the Dg of Fiorentina Joe Baron: “Ikoné is a player on whom we have worked a lot: he is a player we were already following last year to plan the future of the club. So congratulations to the company for the work done “.

VLAHOVIC – “His interview was not authorized and from what we were told by the prosecutor there were no further openings. At the end of November there was a meeting between Commisso and Vlahovic’s agent where the amounts requested by the player and the manager had almost doubled. Unfortunately, we had to witness a total lack of respect on the part of the prosecutor. Later I met privately with Ristic, as documented by a photo, but there has been no progress in a negotiation that has been going on for a year now. One of the hypotheses that Ristic offered us was that of being able to expire but this is certainly not a good thing for how Fiorentina behaved with him. But I think Vlahovic shouldn’t deceive the fans and we are here to tell the truth. The situation is very complicated, certainly the player’s entourage makes it clear that they can get to a free transfer ”, he reports Firenzeviola.

