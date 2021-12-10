no painkillers before the injection and the possible effects – Corriere.it

from Valentina Santarpia

The Higher Institute of Health publishes a guide for parents expecting to vaccinate their youngest children. The risks of the disease, the children tested so far, what to do before and after vaccination

Complications, painkillers, reactions: parents’ advice on how to move and try to live this step without anxiety comes from the Higher Institute of Health, in view of the opening of the vaccination campaign for children aged 5 to 11 years. Vaccines for children will start on December 16.

The risk-benefit ratio The premise of the experts, in recommending the vaccine to children, is this: Although to a lesser extent than in adults, even in childhood Sars-CoV-2 infection can involve health risks, so much so that about 6 in 1,000 children are hospitalized and about 1 in 7,000 in intensive care. Even in cases (and fortunately they are the great majority) in which the infection proceeds in an almost completely asymptomatic way, it is not possible to exclude the appearance of complications such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome (a rare but serious disease affecting many organs at the same time), and what is termed `long Covid, and that is the appearance of unwanted effects after some time, we read in the analysis of the ISS published today on the site.

Adverse Effects As with all drugs and vaccines, even those developed against Covid present a risk of side effects. The safety of Covid vaccines is continuously monitored by regulatory agencies around the world, and even for younger groups the risk of serious adverse events is very rare. The risk of adverse events must be compared with that of incurring the consequences of the infection, and on this basis the risk-benefit ratio is calculated by the regulatory agencies. Ema, the European regulatory agency on medicines has concluded that the balance between benefits and risks is also positive for the age group 5-11 years. The type of vaccine The EMA-approved pediatric vaccine, Pfizer-Biontech’s, has the same active ingredient as the adult vaccine (mRna vaccine). In the case of the smallest for the dose of about one third than the others. Vaccination takes place in two doses three weeks apart.

On the day of the injection How to behave, then, to make the child live with serenity such a delicate moment? First of all, talk to the child before vaccination to explain well what he is about to do; report any allergy episodes the child may have to the vaccinating doctor. To prevent trauma from fainting during vaccination, the child must sit or lie down. And after the vaccine? After vaccination you will be asked to wait 15-30 minutes under observation before leaving the vaccination center to monitor the possible occurrence of allergic reactions and, if necessary, be able to intervene promptly, explains the ISS. Which ones are they the main side effects? In the arm where the injection was given, they could occur pain, redness and swelling. Symptoms such as fatigue, headache, body aches, chills, fever and nausea. These symptoms are usually mild and resolve within 1-2 days. In any case, it is not recommended to give pain medication before vaccination to try to prevent any side effects.

How many children were tested One of the objections that is usually made to the vaccine is that the number of children participating in the clinical vaccine development program is too small to detect potential risks of vaccination-associated myocarditis. In young subjects (adolescents and young adults) it has been reported an increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, which remains extremely low, around 50 cases per million after two doses. Furthermore, in most cases, these manifestations have had an absolutely benign course. In general, younger children are at a lower risk of developing these conditions, and no cases have been reported in clinical trials. The safety information available today they concern not only the 3,000 children who received the vaccine as part of the clinical trial, but also include the first data collected on the more than 3 million children of 5-11 years already vaccinated in the United States.

The risks to the immune system Many parents fear that vaccines will weaken children’s undeveloped immune systems but, experts say, children’s immune systems are programmed to react to possible dangers from birth. The Covid vaccine, like the others, teaches the immune system to recognize the infectious agent before actual exposure, thus helping to strengthen it.