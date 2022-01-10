Sports

No particular treatment for the almost ex Lorenzo Insigne from the fans

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Repubblica - No particular treatment for the almost ex Lorenzo Insigne from the fans

Insigne at Maradona after signing with Toronto

The Naples reappeared at Maradona after the three consecutive defeats at the end of the year at home (against Atalanta, Empoli And Spice) and found him waiting for the challenge with the Sampdoria an almost deserted stadium, as reported in today’s edition of Repubblica.

Naples, almost empty stadium for the first of Insigne’s almost ex

“An almost deserted stadium due to the return to 50 per 100 of the capacity imposed by the latest containment measures against Covid and the consequent defection of the ultra groups.

Less than 10 thousand spectators in the stands and no particular treatment for Lorenzo Insigne, in his first match as an “almost ex” after signing for next season with Toronto.

Instead, some applause was received by Luciano Spalletti, negative to the swab performed in the morning and therefore authorized to return to the bench at the last minute “

