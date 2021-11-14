No pass in Trieste: a spy story with Chinese shadows

No vax no pax: are we really sure that the demonstrators who inflame Trieste are so peaceful? And why Trieste, now also closely followed by Gorizia, has suddenly become the European capital of anti-vaccine protests? Many clues lead to alarming conclusions, as the Anti-Mafia Parliamentary Commission is investigating, which has already heard on the spot Authorities and investigators regarding a dossier on possible infiltrations by extreme fringes, and not only, of the Mafia type.

The port has always been considered strategic and almost two billion euros in funding should be allocated to the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region. La Dia, Carabinieri and Guardia di Finanza are strengthening their principals, as well as Aise and Aisi. Our Security Services monitor the comings and goings of Russians and Chinese to Trieste and Gorizia that, under growing pressure from Biden’s United States, they may have an interest in keeping a hotbed of protest alive in the industrial heart of Europe. Trieste, precisely because it has no natural obstacles on the mainland, has always been the natural gateway to and from South-Eastern Europe (the Balkans, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Turkey). It is crossed by the so-called “Corridor V” that connects Lisbon to Kiev, one of the main traffic routes for high-speed railway lines envisaged by the EU. With its port, the first in terms of goods traffic in Italy, it is also a fundamental hub for both the maritime traffic of the South-East of the Mediterranean with directives towards the Suez Canal and the Black Sea and of the land ones towards the Center-North of Italy. Europe (Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland) with final outlet in the North Sea and the Baltic.

It was the Empress Maria Theresa of Austria, in 700, who transformed Trieste into the port of Vienna for the maritime trade of his Empire. Following this, the city developed rapidly, with the birth of an important banking-insurance-industrial center constituted over time by Generali, Ras and Fincantieri. Here because the image of Trieste today as the “Woodstock dei no vax” is not very convincing and the first to disbelieve it are the people of Trieste themselves. Those who paralyze the city bring the entire “Alps-Adriatic” region to its knees at a historic moment in which immigration from Afghanistan, and beyond, risks invading Europe and in which the Belarusian leader Lukashenko speaks of a blockade of energy supplies. In fact, direct energy to Austria and Bavaria and goods destined north to the Hanseatic ports pass through the port of Trieste. In short, Trieste reproduces, in miniature and by proxy, the confrontation between Chinese and Anglo-Americans.

There is no shortage of clues.

1. The president of the Port System Authority is Zeno D’Agostino, whose real Achilles heel are precisely the “Chinese shadows”. In fact, his signature of the key agreement on the Silk Road and Chinese were the flags waved by the dockers when D’Agostino was temporarily removed from office by order of the Anac. Banners now rolled up and replaced by no vax banners.

2. The mysterious death of Liu Zhan, a senior official of the Chinese apparatus who every week shuttled between the capital and Trieste, buried in Verano after a funeral ceremony in the presence of the Chinese ambassador in Rome and many “colleagues” who came specifically from Friuli-Venezia Giulia.