No passion in young doctors? “No, they must be supported”

“Young general practitioners show great passion and desire to work: if anything, the real challenge is to provide them with the tools to do so in the face of workloads that have literally exploded with the pandemic”: this is how Dr. Fernando Agrusti, regional secretary of the Fimmg (Italian Federation of general practitioners) commented on the recent survey on the national sample of Fnomceo (National Federation of the Order of Doctors) for which a third of doctors work without enthusiasm dreaming of retirement. A fact that has sparked many discussions involving doctors under 40.

“But I was there at the presentation of the research last week in Rome – continues Agrusti – and I assure you that among us insiders, the data that emerged from the surveys were immediately placed in the right perspective, that is a call to greater support for the category that after two years of managing the health situation he is suffering from burn out due to duties dictated by Covid-19. Support that right here in Friuli Venezia Giulia, thanks to the release of allowances for study collaborators that we signed together with the Region in March , we have begun to do so. But we need to continue on this path further: a reorganization revolution is needed that we hope will be achieved with the funds of the PNRR and that we can give general practitioners the serenity to operate with due professionalism “.

With doctors under 40, Agrusti works every day and can guarantee that the passion for the profession is always alive in the new generation. “I tutor them during the internships in my studio – he continues – and I see a great desire to learn and put themselves at the service of the patient. We are lucky to have young people who are so attentive and ready to use the new diagnostic equipment based a lot on digital innovation. Here, providing them with these tools in a structural way without waiting for the individual doctor to procure them is one of the challenges to support their passion for the profession, given that territorial medicine is not only the future but the present of our reality “.

The situation is not easy and the numbers tell it clearly. “Given the shortage of doctors – concludes Agrusti – due to the pandemic and retirements, here in Friuli Venezia Giulia a general practitioner may find himself following from the beginning from 1500 to 1800 patients. For this reason the Fimmg emphasizes that it is not a generational problem but of workloads increased up to 15 hours in a row per day, without our doctors never failing to respond to their task in support of the prevention departments. We are therefore close to our young people, who boast training and passion for following patients in Friuli Venezia Giulia “.

