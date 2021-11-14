«No peace with Salvini, it cannot be made with those who carry out racist policies. I signed the shirt for your son »- Corriere.it

from Entertainment editing

The rapper, on social media, clarifies the position on the verbal confrontation at San Siro, after the report aired at “Le Iene”

No peace with Matteo Salvini: after the service of the «Iene» aired on Friday evening in which the leader of the Lega e Ghali were approached (separately) to autograph the same football shirt as a calming signal, the rapper returns to the verbal confrontation that took place last Sunday at San Siro and clarifies that for his part it is not possible to have good relations «With those who make war on the weakest every day carrying out racist and hate policies, with those who make my people suffer and die ».

«I went to the stadium to cheer on my favorite team, the same heart that led me to act on impulse. I have absolutely not made peace with Salvini and I have never regretted it of the words I said to him during the derby. I am for peace, but peace cannot be made with those who make war on the weakest every day by carrying out racist and hateful policies, with those who make my people suffer and die. Peace will be made when he admits his mistakes, when he will answer for his actions, when he will tell the truth to his people and stop creating disinformation, using the immigrant as a scapegoat for Italy’s problems », wrote Ghali on social media.

With a series of posts, the artist wanted to further emphasize his position, explaining on Twitter that he had tried to “avoid distractions” in recent days because he was busy working on his next music, but that he felt he had to finally intervene because he was hearing “too many caz …” on the subject: “This story of peace between me and Salvini is one media lie. This is the real violence, not a truth screamed in the face. Now he says he would offer me a coffee, but at the stadium he tried to get me kicked out of my seat in vain. Mine is not political, it is pre-political,

we talk about humanity. Mine are not insults, they are just yet another shouted and frustrated report to the person responsible for innumerable injustices ».

Ghali finally explained that he agreed to autograph the shirt thinking of Salvini’s son: «I signed that t-shirt just because I knew it would end up with his son, being my fan, in the hope that one day, growing up, he will be able to ask himself questions and will want to live in an Italy different from the one his father wanted. After all, I also made different choices from my dad, I know it can happen ».