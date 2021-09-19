‘No photos on social media for our daughter’

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger gave birth to their first child last August 10, announcing the thing on social networks with a splendid photo in which you could see a tender hand timidly appearing in the hands of the parents. Since then, however, we have never seen little Lyla Maria’s face.

The thing, as explained by Schwarzengger, is the result of a very specific choice relating to the privacy of the child: “I grew up when i social media did not exist, so today it’s very different, we share a lot of things with the rest of the world. But I think the greatest gift my parents gave me was that of privacy, of being able grow into normality, at least as far as possible“explained the daughter of the Terminator star (by the way, just the good Arnold has reserved words of praise to his son-in-law Chris Pratt a few months ago).

“It’s something my husband and I really care about giving our children, being able to preserve their privacy, without necessarily having to share every aspect of their life with the world“continued the writer. In short, the couple’s daughter will show her face only when she has the opportunity to personally make this decision: a line, all in all, quite reasonable.