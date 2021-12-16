No PlayStation and Xbox at Christmas: the failure of the console world

We are one year after the arrival of the new consoles, and still today does not seem to breathe the air of the next gen. It is not a problem merely related to recreational productions, to the games that have not been released, or even just to the quality of the gaming machines. There is no air of next gen because, simply, even net of the excellent sales recorded by both Sony and Microsoft, there are still many, if not too many, players who have not yet had the opportunity to buy one of the two, much desired , consul. As you turn it around, the whole situation tastes like a big failure. Of course, not an orchestrated or planned failure, but a failure nonetheless, perhaps resulting from not looking forward with the right foresight.

Forgive us if these words sound like “Captain Hindsight”, but it is a fact. One year after their market launch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X aren’t really available yet, and even if there are those who celebrate with high-sounding proclamations that they have sold millions and millions of consoles, the truth is that those millions are the result of a disruptive sales strategy, which first sent buyers mad, and then it definitely discouraged them.

This is also a fact: ninth generation consoles are not yet freely available, and although on some markets (such as the US) the situation appears much less critical than in the Old Continent, the reality is that the new flagships Sony and Microsoft are still unattainable for many, many, people around the planet. A situation that is not particularly pleasant, especially at the threshold of one year, 2022, in which the shortage relating to some components would seem close to diminishing further, and although this prospect has not yet become concrete, it must still be said that the market has been for months of hardware components, an extension of the current situation is expected until (at least) the end of next year.

In the meantime, users just have to grope in the dark, in the vain hope of catching an online flash sale that, probably, however, they will not be able to grasp in time, victims of a scaling that always seems to arrive earlier, and the precautionary measures taken by the e-commerce of the moment do not matter.

I waited to write this editorial, I waited until we were actually close to Christmas, and now it is. There are about ten days to go before Christmas Eve, of course, but as anyone who, like me, works in the world of online sales knows, these are really the last days to buy Christmas gifts through the various digital shops, thanks to a shipping system that, even net of efficiency giants like Amazon will inevitably be unable to deliver last-minute purchases on time.

I waited because I wanted to understand if what many hoped for could happen: a return, if not with great fanfare, but at least massive, of consoles on the market. The rumor had been circulating in the air at least since October, when the consoles had already been in short supply for months, after the middle of 2021 had been, for better or for worse, surprising in terms of stocks. I know this collides with common perception, but in truth the first half of the year offered plenty of opportunities to buy consoles, and above all PlayStation 5, through retailers such as Amazon, Mediaworld and above all Gamestop.

Of course, not always with pleasant sales formulas, but still honest and without those markups typical of touting. Then, the collapse, and more or less with the end of September, the possibilities of buying the console have also run out. Of course, from time to time a few flashes of light were seen in the dark, with PlayStation 5, and even Series X, on sale in some stores, but the pieces were so few, and the sales ran out so quickly that, if someone had he not noticed anything, we certainly wouldn’t blame him.

From October, hope had lit up: there had been no real statements but the common feeling was that, at least in view of Christmas, the coveted ninth generation consul could become available on the market again, with a stock certainly limited, but still of considerable size, which allowed many to put the coveted Sony and Microsoft machines under the tree. Unfortunately, there has been nothing but a small return of the console on some stores, which has limited little or nothing to what is a generalized feeling of discontent.

There isn’t much to go around it: the launch of the ninth generation consoles was a distribution failure and, even net of the sales, the scarce availability of gaming machines keeps the market in a bubble cloaked in bitterness, like it or not.

Certain, some highly anticipated titles will be released in cross-gen versions, one above all Horizon: Forbidden West, practically the first major release of 2022, closely followed by Elden Ring, but it is obvious that these are “buffer” releases, designed to stem what is the scarce diffusion of consoles, and the impossibility for the public to be able to buy them freely, thus relying on convenient solutions. Solutions such as addressing the last generation platforms which, on both fronts, are widespread, without forgetting streaming gaming services that, even if they do not sin of goodness, they are the prerogative, concretely, only of those who have a connection sufficient to be able to bear the weight.

The reality is that aWe have a next-gen that is not yet next-gen, and even if from time to time there are titles that remind us of the potential of the current gaming platforms (Forza Horizon 5 above all), it is sad to see that the most incredible thing that has been seen on both machines, is that really perceiving that there could be a quantum leap, was the Matrix Awakens. “Sad”, because we are talking about a tech demo, which is not only cleverly optimized to make the jaw drop to anyone who admires it, but also and above all because, precisely, it’s just a demo, in the purest sense of the term, and therefore very far from any idea of ​​fun and mockery should trigger a video game.

Now, the question gripping the market is: “What will happen next year?”. The predictions that we can make, based on what is the current situation of the semiconductor market, fundamental components not only for consoles, but also for a multitude of high-end technological products, from PCs to cars, it only presents us with a still black situation, if not more burdensome than seen in 2021.

To date, many of the products placed on the market, consoles in the first place, they were probably made thanks to the stocks accumulated during the production of the previous years, combined with what was the brief return to normality that occurred with the reopening of specialized factories all over the world, and especially on the Asian market. With the stoppage of production, due not only to the semiconductors themselves, but also to a series of other products that favor the production of components, such as cooling or polishing liquids for hardware components, it is obvious that it will take a very long time before the production gap is closed, and that production aligns with market demand.

The Christmas period is the first, and obvious, indication of what this situation could be. During the so-called “Holiday Season” (ie the season that goes from the period of Black Friday, until the beginning of January) each producer organizes to flood the shops with their products, aiming to close the calendar year with a last , and importantly, sales boost, corresponding to traditional purchases for Christmas gifts.

The fact that the console manufacturers have not been able to put consoles on the market, and indeed there was a complete lack of communication that would push towards this type of purchase (read: Christmas commercials), is a clear symptom of an underlying problem: the consoles are not there. They are not, as some thought, crammed into who knows what warehouse waiting to be sold massively in time for the holidays. They just aren’t there and, more plausibly, they completely ran out in the course of 2021. Of course, it is possible that from time to time some restock arrives in fits and starts (as, in fact, has happened in recent days), but at present neither Sony nor Microsoft are able to continuously continue the production of their machines.

Sure, it is possible that with a drastic change in the production line (hardware that are assembled differently? An optimization in production costs?) we can somehow stem this situation, but the reality is that, barring a miracle, you will have to wait a long time before you can get your hands on a console, or even just a GPU, without having to pray, or without having to end up in the hands of some scalper of the network.

At this point, it would be worth asking the why the console producers have not taken a more cautious attitude in the sale of their machines, foreseeing what is a situation that, after all, was easily understood: rapid exhaustion, scalping, discontent spread across the globe, rapid exhaustion of the fundamental components for assembly. But the point is that, by now, the die is cast and even if you want to take the trouble to say “it would have been better if …”, the solution will not change: the launch of the ninth generation was a disaster that could have been handled better, and its aftermath we will carry them with us for a long time, at least until the beginning of 2023.

Meanwhile we will probably live a 2022 made up of releases that are now unmissable (worth the risk of discontenting those who fortunately already have the console) and who, for this reason, they will only generate further discontent in those who, of course, would like to enjoy them on the consoles for which those releases are designed. Maybe without technical compromises, without limitations, without hoping that the weight of the software does not clog the memory of the old consoles. All by crossing your fingers so that, at least, find a system that prevents the next PS5 mini-stock from being fed to the bots that animate the secondary market stocks. Everyone else will perhaps consider buying that blessed Xbox Series S which, discless and with languid eyes, is practically the only survivor of this first year of next-gen. Beautiful, compact, functional, sure, but if it’s still there, sometimes even on a discount, maybe the reason is that nobody wants it. And this too is a fact.