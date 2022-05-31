No Please! Dwayne Johnson could be the replacement for Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean

The franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean is ready to run its course, albeit without her beloved Captain Jack Sparrow, for Johnny Depp he is no longer willing to return to the franchise even if he is paid with the English crown jewels, so Disney is in the “desperate” search for the perfect substitute and for some reason they have believed that Dwayne Johnson could be that person.

Dwayne Johnson is an actor who has worked wonderfully in different franchises and projects, such as the reboot of Jumanji or his most recent work with Disney in Jungle Cruise next to Emily Blunt. That is to say, he is an actor who is too famous and loved globally, so almost every movie that has The Rock is very sure to sell.

However, his presence, however muscular and tanned he may be, is not enough to fill the space left by other actors with much greater versatility, experience and talent than him, such as Johnny Depp and his epic role as Jack Sparrow that It is simply epic, unique and unrepeatable. So no, definitely The Rock should not replace him and neither Disney nor Jerry Bruckheimer should even think about that decision.

The thing is pirates of the caribbean 6 is already confirmed, and one of the actresses who will star in this new installment is Margot Robbie, but it is not known if the franchise will enter a different stage, jumping to a completely different story and only set in the world that Captain Jack left behind, or if indeed they are looking for the actor who can fill the position of the pirate played by Depp.

According to the Giant Freakin Robot medium, Disney would be looking for a super star so that fans of the franchise and of Johnny are not too upset by the absence of the actorand due to the great relationship between The Rock and the company, he looks to be the “perfect replacement”.

Regardless of the current situation of the film, in any case, Margot Robbie herself would be a better alternative to “supply” Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, although an extra co-starring presence would obviously be required and that is where Dwayne Johnson could enter. , but come on, there are many more options.

What do you think about Dwayne Johnson in Pirates of the Caribbean as a replacement for Johnny Depp?

