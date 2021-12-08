no preload, now available and replayable missions coming soon

Tomorrow is finally the launch day of Halo Infinite, but if you intended to wait until midnight to be able to play it you will unfortunately have to give up: 343 Industries has in fact revealed that the game will have a synchronized launch globally (which means that it will not be possible to use the famous “New Zealand trick” to play it before), and in Italy it will correspond to 19:00 tomorrow, December 8th.

Unfortunately, you will not even be able to pre-download it ahead of time, so as to start playing it at 9: the developers have explained that, for technical reasons, there will be no preload. If you have a good connection and a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, however, you can of course start playing it in Cloud Gaming while it downloads to your console.

Finally, we close with an interesting news: as you will have read in our review of the game, Halo Infinite unfortunately it does not allow you to replay the missions already completed – unless you restart the entire Campaign – at different difficulties or with various active skulls; 343 Industries, however, confirmed today that this feature is currently under development and will be released with an upcoming update, even if we do not know the timing for now. So hold on and you’ll soon be able to replay the missions you were most passionate about!