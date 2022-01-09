No presumption on the part of the company receiving a loan from a partner – Fiscal Focus

With regard to the presumptive ascertainment of higher revenues within a company, the legal presumptions of the same cannot operate in the event that this has been financed by a shareholder who has not presented, for the year of tax relating to the loan, your own tax return.

The latter principle was established with sentence 32/30/2015 by the CTR Toscana, with which it addressed the issue of reconstructing the overall income of a company in the event that it is the recipient of a loan from a shareholder.

It should be noted that the aforementioned sentence was recently the subject of a review of the legitimacy of the Supreme Court, which, with order no. 25474/2021, not being able to enter into the merits of the question, for having the same exclusively a nomophilactic function, limited itself to corroborating what was established by the sentence of the CTR in question.

The case submitted to the judgment of the CTR concerns a company, which appealed against an assessment notice with which higher income was taken back for taxation, for the purposes of direct taxes, depending on certain loans made in that year by a shareholder , who, moreover, in the tax period concerned, had not complied with the obligation to submit the tax return.

The Revenue Agency justifies its assessment notice, considering that the loan made by the shareholder to the company, was actually the result of revenues from the same company, not declared by the latter, and subsequently paid into the social funds by the financing shareholder.

The appeal of the company with which the assessment notice was contested was rejected at first instance and fully upheld on appeal.

On this point, it seems useful to remember that in terms of presumptive proof, for the purposes of reconstructing the overall income of a company, it is necessary, pursuant to art. 2729 of the Italian Civil Code, the existence of an investigative framework that presents the requisites of precision, gravity and consistency.

These requisites, required by law, are suitable for enhancing the factual elements, precisely, as sources of presumption, being, then, the task of the court appointed to verify their existence or not.

In the case in question, the Regional Tax Commission referred to, found that the circumstantial framework provided by the Financial Administration, that is, the failure to submit the tax return of the financing partner was not sufficient to affirm that the loan made by the shareholder to the company was actually the result of revenues from the same social activity, undeclared by the taxpayer and then paid into the social coffers by its shareholder, as well as legal representative, simulating a mere loan in favor of the shareholder structure.

In fact, it can be assumed that, given the logical process followed by the Revenue Agency, the tax deed notified to the company is structured on the basis of multiple presumptions, divided as follows: as the first presumption, the evasion of the company, as the second , the distribution of the non-accounting profit to the shareholder and finally, as a third presumption, the reintegration of the company, by the shareholder, of the result of the evasion.

Moreover, the preliminary framework constituted by the aforementioned presumptions, in the opinion of the CTR, is very weak, as there is no mention of the checks that have been carried out by the company or of the checks on the traceability of the money passed from the social funds to the shareholder.

In fact, it is recalled that simple presumptions enter the tax process only if there is the recurrence of the requisites of precision, gravity and concordance required by law, pursuant to art. 2729 of the Italian Civil Code

Well, on the basis of what has just been argued, the Revenue Agency, due to a weak preliminary framework, should have notified the tax act to the financing partner who, in the absence of declared income, managed to make a substantial loan to the company .

In conclusion, from the ruling of the CTR Toscana derives the legal principle according to which it is not possible to presumptively ascertain higher revenues for a company, which has received a loan from a shareholder of the same that does not submitted his own tax return, since, in such cases, the assessment notice should, indeed, be notified, pursuant to art. 38 of Presidential Decree no. 600/1973 to the financing partner.