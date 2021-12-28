“No quarantine for vaccinated with 3 doses” / Morrone: “Without close contacts …”

Aldo Morrone, scientific director of the “San Gallicano” hospital in Rome, spoke in the course of this afternoon, Monday 27 December 2021, to the microphones of the television program of La 7 “Tagadà”, so as to take stock of the situation regarding the pandemic of Coronavirus and, in particular, on an extremely debated topic in the last hours: that of forty. There are many experts who are pointing out how, with the dizzying increase in positivity detected in recent days in Italy, practically almost the entire country risks coming into contact with a positive person and thus ending up in isolation.

Lombardy coronavirus bulletin, data 28 December / Positive 11.4%, +107 hospitalizations

How to avoid this phase of impasse? Professor Morrone tried to provide his own point of view, asserting that, in his view, the management quarantine must be changed: “The person who hasn’t had close contact with a positive and has done the three doses shouldn’t go into quarantine. There shouldn’t even be a day, because otherwise we will also block all the hospitals and block the country. This was a valid rule in 2020 “.

Coronavirus Bulletin Ministry of Health December 28 / Hospitalization boom, +540

QUARANTINE, ALDO MORRONE: “RULES TO CHANGE. ALTERNATIVE TO THE PAD? VACCINATION, YOU NEED TO INVEST MORE “

In the continuation of his speech in front of the cameras of “Tagadà”, the expert Aldo Morrone then concluded the speech concerning the Covid quarantine and inaugurated a short paragraph on the alternative to swab, noting that “The only alternative is vaccination. We must invest much more in vaccination, both on the third dose and on the first dose for those 5.6 million of our compatriots who have not yet vaccinated “.

OMICRON / Greco (Cts): it’s like the flu, vaccines still 80% effective against the disease

There is also a scientific theme associated with this reflection, of fundamental importance: “Relying too much on the quick swab unsanitary involves the reduction of molecular tests and the reduction of the possibility of sequencing not only the Omicron variant, but also other mutations that could arrive in our country “.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED