No question of leaving! Pique more loyal to Barça than to Shakira – Sport.fr

FC Barcelona defender for many years, Gérard Piqué has practically worn the Blaugrana colors throughout his career. Announced on the departure for several weeks and in particular the last summer transfer window, he should remain at the club until the end of the season.

For a few hours, several rumors evoke an interest of Atletico Madrid for the central defender of FC Barcelona Gérard Piqué who is still in the process of leaving and pushed towards the exit by his leaders for several weeks. This Thursday, the daily Sport speaks on the file and understands that the 35-year-old player will not leave Barça… During the next winter transfer window. The Catalans intend to keep the 2010 world champion until the end of the 2022-2023 season. It remains to be seen whether FC Barcelona will open the door to his departure once this exercise is over.

Under the colors of FC Barcelona, ​​Pique took part in 608 matches in all competitions with 53 goals scored. This season, the former Spain international has only played two games and he lost his place to Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia in Xavi Hernandez’s system.