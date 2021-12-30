no race in Bormio today, the decisive negative rain

A “cursed” super-g, given that what should have been staged today in Bormio, concerned the recovery of the race canceled at Lake Louise a month ago.

Well, not even the Stelvio will take to the track, for the fifth specialty of the season, at the end of the Valtellinese triptych. Reason? The very high temperatures of the last few hours, with the rain already arriving yesterday in the afternoon and therefore a snowpack in critical conditions, which the organization could not save in any way, not even by climbing the final stretch, the one made worse.

The start scheduled at 11.30 would have already been postponed by at least 45 minutes, with the reconnaissance moved by the competition jury, but it was soon understood that safety for the athletes would not have been there. No consecutive poker attempt for Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, after yesterday’s triumph, and so 2021 closes early with one more problem.

The FIS was already working on the relocation of the canceled descent first to Lake Louise and then to Beaver Creek, with the only solution appearing Kvitfjell (since there are already two “doubles” in Wengen and Kitzbuehel). Now this super-g is added, a discipline in which it would no longer be competing in the cup until the weekend in March on the Norwegian snow.