No Rai Fee in the bill: there is a nice surprise

Rai license, good news arrives for Italians: a period characterized by strong price increases, there is finally some breathing room for families

The Rai license fee it represents one of the taxes that Italians badly digest. Even with the change made in 2016 with the stability law, when the Renzi government introduced the payment on the possession of radio and television sets in the electricity bill. In order to spread the total sum in various installments. So many protests in the years that in any case have never led to the cancellation of the tax.

In a fairly critical period, characterized not only byCovid emergency which seems infinite, but also due to the impressive increase in prices, there are many families in serious economic difficulties. Who really have to think about big cuts to make it to the end of the month. A crisis that unfortunately has been going on for too many months.

So much so as to strain the patience of the Italians, who are now really forced to grit their teeth. Especially in the most complicated time of the year in terms of deadlines and payments of taxes and duties.

Rai fee, here is who will not pay it

The Rai license fee represents a tax that Italians would not willingly pay. At least this is the indication that one feels listening to the opinions of many citizens who increasingly complain about having to face expenses also for the possession of television sets. Bringing out an ancient controversy that deserves extensive reflections. The fact is that taxes and duties have to be paid.

And although some disagree, this too represents one of the civic duties to be fulfilled. But for families there is also good news. Indeed your next electricity bill, the one following the month of October, will not be increased by the share of the Rai license fee, with a small reduction in costs for consumers.

It is, at least for the next invoice, of one discount of 18 euros, which is inserted in 5 annual installments. In a period characterized only by increases in all sectors, this is undoubtedly a piece of news learned with satisfaction by users.