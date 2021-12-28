no recovery and Covid also stops Fabiàn

The emergency in Naples does not subside and not only for the African Cup. Luciano Spalletti hoped to have at least a couple of good news at the resumption after the Christmas break, but the very players he hoped to recover tested positive at Covid one after the other. After Lorenzo Insigne, out before the match against Spezia, yesterday the news arrived regarding Fabian Ruiz: “He tested positive for Covid-19 following a molecular swab carried out in Spain. The player, regularly vaccinated, is asymptomatic and will observe the period of isolation at their home “.

Covid, after the injuries, will delay the return

The two players were close to returning to the field, not rushed before Spezia to have them probably at their best for the match against Juventus. Spalletti, on the other hand, in addition to Anguissa, Osimhen, Koulibaly and Ounas, could do without two other owners. The captain is on the sixth day of positivity, he should be negativized before the challenge but in any case it will be impossible to see him as the owner while for the Spaniard – who had not yet returned to the group after the injury – the times will get longer.

Obligatory choices for Spalletti

The scenario for the tour de force that will begin with Juventus will be the same as last month. Without Anguissa and Fabian in midfield, only Demme and Lobotka remain available; if necessary, Zielinski’s retreat is also difficult because the choices in attack are also scarce. Elmas becomes the only change to the Pole, as well as to Lozano and Politano on the outside. In defense with Mario Rui disqualified and the farewell of Manolas there are just four: Malcuit, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus and Di Lorenzo to adapt on the left.