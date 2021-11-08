no reference to fossil fuels – Corriere.it

from Sara Gandolfi

Coal, gas and oil never feature explicitly anywhere in the document. Enemy number one: Saudi Arabia

There is a lot of excitement in the corridors and in the closed rooms where the negotiators argue. And not just for the excitement of finally seeing Barack Obama again. The first draft of the final COP26 policy document, released in the night by President Alok Sharma. All the main points that have already been discussed in part and also those still on the agenda are listed. The Non paper: Presidency summary on possible items identified by the parties lists adaptation, finance, migration, technology transfer, implementation of the Paris agreement, youth participation and just transition. He mentions the importance of multilateralism and international cooperation, of the urgency of action to keep the goal of 1.5 C. alive. never mentioned fossil fuels. And that is enough to have triggered, behind the scenes, the fury of the most vulnerable countries and also of the most ambitious ones.

The content of the document The draft emphasizes the importance of responding to science and referencing IPCC results; cites the goal of the Net Zero (the zero emission economy) by 2050, the target pursued by the United States and the European Union. Asks to urgently raise i financial flows at the levels necessary to support developing countries and expresses deep concern that the objective of the $ 100 billion (yearly) climate fund has not yet been achieved. Coal, gas and oil are not explicitly listed anywhere. Nor the two words fossil fuels.

The knot of Saudi Arabia For now the delegates do not speak, the negotiations are continuing. But on everyone’s lips that the great enemy, today as two years ago in Madrid, is Saudi Arabia that it would take steps to have all references to fossil fuels removed from the final declaration. Despite the Pact for the exit from coal signed by about forty countries last Thursday (but the USA, Russia, China have not signed). The only ones to unbutton themselves publicly are the environmentalists of Greenpeace, who denounce with a statement the obstruction of those who pursue interests linked to fossil fuels. very worrying that the first draft of the Glasgow agreement is already so weak, he says Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International.

Solidarity and transition to renewables The need must emerge from the Glasgow negotiations put an end to new projects for the exploitation of fossil fuels, accompanied by an adequate financial support for the countries of the South of the world – declares the Ugandan Edwin Namakanga, 27, climate activist from Friday for future most affected people and areas (Mapa), arrived last week at Cop26 aboard Greenpeace’s Rainbow warrior ship – we need to solidarity and a just transition towards renewable energies, because any other decision other than this would be one Death penalty for entire peoples, countries and territories.