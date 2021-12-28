No reform of the Curia: the Pope’s revolution disappears from the radar

2021 will, in all likelihood, end without the announced revolution of Pope francesco. It was already taken for granted. The promulgation of the new Apostolic Constitution, that is the juridical instrument of change, with the consequent upheaval of the curial logic, should not arrive even in this solar year. Unless a sensational twist: one would speak of a bang at the end of the year.

This being the case, someone in the Vatican can perhaps breathe a sigh of relief. Between the background and the hypothesis of circulating drafts, the litmus test of the pontificate of the man “who came from the end of the world” is firmly at stake. Almost as if something was preventing us from proceeding. We can imagine how the pandemic played a decisive role in the delay. But it is also true that, especially in the latter two years, the impression was one: that everything was about to be explained in public.

It was said that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith would be downsized and more. Among the suggestions, also the expansion of the faculties in the hands of the secretariat of state. All this – obviously, according to the vision and approach of the Jesuit bishop of Rome – cut on absolute transparency and on the overturning of certain balances considered intangible. Nothing to do: we will talk about it in a few months (perhaps). Although some begin to suspect that the reform may end up in a drawer definitively.

The ventilated “super Dicastery” has remained an eventuality, so to speak. Let’s understand: much has been done, despite the pandemic situation slowing down the progression. As remarked by The paperHowever, what is missing is not a novelty among many: it is the promised structural change and perhaps the reason why many cardinals, after the resignation of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, they had decidedly opted for the former archbishop of Buenos Aires. Moreover, it was and still is a question of modifying the specific weight of the sacred palaces, with a redistribution of powers capable of marking a distance between the Catholic Church of the past and that of the future.

The cited source also recalled the last occasion on which Jorge Mario Bergoglio he had his say on the matter: “It will not present anything new compared to what is being seen so far – said the Argentine pontiff on the reform – . Maybe a few details, some changes regarding departments joining, two or three more departments, but everything has already been announced: for example, Education will join Culture. Propaganda fide will join the department of the New Evangelization. But everything has already been announced … “. To more than a few commentators, the Pope’s words had appeared as a downsizing of the revolution. From here to imagine a hole in the water or almost, however, it passes.

There is a wall in Holy See which prevents Bergoglio from proceeding? One of the readings goes something like this. It would be the same wall built to prevent the former pope Joseph Ratzinger from making the revolution. And perhaps, if you think about it, there would not be many elements to be amazed.