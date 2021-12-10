Business

No repayments for those who have debts with the state

Zach Shipman
Important news could come on the front of the fight against tax evasion, with a sort of automatic compensation between the refunds of the tax return and the debts towards the State, INPS and other territorial bodies. What is it about? The mechanism appears simple: to remove the accumulated debts towards the State from the tax credits. The decision on this delicate issue is, as always, up to the parties. The rule being evaluated by the Draghi government could enter the 2022 Budget Law, which will be approved by the end of the year.

Tax credits at risk

What could change? If a person has not paid a fine or has other pending charges against the tax authorities, “when paying a tax refund, the Revenue Agency checks whether the beneficiary is registered in the role and, if so, electronically transmits a specific report to the collection agent who is in charge of the role “, the law reads. In a nutshell, the Revenue Agency intervenes by ‘foreclosing’ a part of the credit claimed by the taxpayer from the State to repay the sums not paid by the same in his favor. Taking a practical example, if in the tax return I am recognized a tax credit of 400 euros and I have an unpaid debt with the state of 150 euros, then the refund will be cut to 250 euros. Excluding debts suspended or in installments and those of less than 100 euros.

Upon receipt of the report, the collection agent notifies the interested party a proposal for compensation between the tax credit and the debt registered in the role, suspending the recovery action and inviting the debtor to communicate within sixty days if he intends to accept this proposal. .

The purpose of the law is to combat tax evasion and allow the taxpayer not to see executive procedures such as foreclosures to recover the credit claimed by the State or local authorities, and to charge the costs produced by the procedure.

The law could affect around 750,000 taxpayers every year, reducing tax credits granted by the state by 460 million euros.

