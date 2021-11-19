“No repentance …”. Raiola is the farewell of Gigio

“Donnarumma? It’s not a particular phase for him, it’s just a new phase. There are no problems” , this is the thought of his agent Mino Raiola as he leaves Casa Milan, the headquarters of the Rossoneri club. The mighty agent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Alessio Romagnoli, just to name a few of his team, then spoke of Gigio’s discussed farewell to Milan : “If I talked about Gigio with Milan? No. I didn’t take anyone away, I’m not a taxi driver, I’m only interested in my players. I’m not sorry for anything.” Finally, Raiola was also of the choice of Federico Bernardeschi to remove the power of attorney to go to Federico Pastorello. “The players are always free to leave, they are never prisoners. I wish them the best.”

Dangerous dualism

“Being on the bench hurts me, the rivalry with Navas bothers me” , the words of Gigio who on 17 seasonal matches with Psg he has only played 7 between Ligue 1 and Champions League. “At Milan I was used to always playing from the beginning and it’s not easy” , his commentary on TNT Sports microphones. It’s still: “The rivalry with Navas bothers me, but it has no effect on my performance. Sometimes being on the bench hurts me, but the situation will be resolved.” , the words of Gigio who is experiencing a paradoxical situation.

The PSG goalkeeper until now between the national team and PSG has alternated great performances with some empty outings, perhaps due to the lack of aptitude to take the field as a starter. Even with the‘Italy, against Northern Ireland, the 22-year-old from Castellammare di Stabia made an empty exit in the 90th minute which could have cost the Azzurri the defeat (which would have been painless anyway since the Azzurri would have had to win with more than one goal. reject to access the main draw in Qatar.