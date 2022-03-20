No restrictions. The owners of restaurants, gyms and hairdressers in chorus: “Let’s go back to life”

ANCONA – Resurfacing from a time that has marked, forced. Stop the state of emergency from the end of March, Green pass away in May. The restrictions anti-Covid. There are two essential objectives: to return to normality, to reopen the economy. The road map drawn by the new government decree convinces Davide Tucci, with reservations.

The face and soul of the Conero Welness gym – 3,000 square meters outdoors, 2,500 square meters delimited by large and bright windows and the alternative of a large swimming pool – greets the passage with a sense of liberation, tempered by caution.

“Apart from the dark periods of the closures, I admit, it was very difficult to live with the limitations. Those who come to the gym try to disconnect, having to be careful to respect the rules goes in the opposite direction ». Prudence, first of all. “We are still at 70% of attendance and turnover compared to 2019, the pre-Covid period. With the bills that have reached the stars it is not easy to make ends meet ». He wants to think positive. “The end of the obligation of the green card is good, however it will be an important goal only if it is confirmed also in autumn and winter”. It’s the details that make the difference: «Summer has never been a peak season for us. However – he reiterates – this first decisive step towards the return to custom is welcome. It is clear that at this moment the decision has been calibrated on the resumption of tourism. We’ll see”. He is not unbalanced.



Times

Disagrees with the times, Simone Boari. More firmness than sweetness, the owner of the Cremeria Rosa does not discount. “We are lagging behind other countries. I recently went to Switzerland where the green card requirement had already been lifted for months. In any case, the decision is welcome and I especially hope that there will be no turning back. We can no longer afford it ». The present nails, again. “Now there is war looming and this situation is far more serious than the Green pass. Everything increases: bills, gasoline, raw materials. The economy is depressed. Liquidity is lacking, people with fears that an armed conflict will generate, geographically very close, certainly do not think about going to a restaurant. And for our part, despite the loss of customers and the growing costs, we cannot afford to raise prices ». He repeats it, as if it were an obsession: “There is no liquidity.” His incitement: “This situation must be resolved quickly.” He dusts off the theory of small steps: “Let’s start with the Green pass: let’s take it off immediately and never go back.”



The inconveniences

A step forward, better to say a hope. For Paola Pergolini, historic hairdresser on Viale della Vittoria, going beyond the Green pass is more a symbol than anything else. «For me personally it has never created any inconvenience: my clients are all vaccinated. But abolishing the obligation is a sign that we are moving beyond the pandemic ». From the fashion front of her Fantasia Donna admits that she is not yet a spin off on a highway. «You spend less, those who came to me every week reduced their appointments. There is less desire to go out, to go to the theater, to the cinema ». To the marks left on the skin by the pandemic are added those, equally profound, engraved by the thundering weapons. Close. “The fears that a conflict generates and the prices that speculations cause to skyrocket lead to only one point: you can’t get out of depression”. Yes, better to say a hope.





