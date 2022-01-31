No return home for the pregnant journalist, the Taliban welcomed her

A New Zealand journalist was denied entry to her homeland due to the strict anti-Covid regulations set by the government. The woman, Charlotte Bellis, an Al Jazeer correspondent in Afghanistan, had returned to Doha’s headquarters. There she noticed that she was expecting a child from her partner, the Belgian photographer Jim Huylebroek. In Qatar, however, it is illegal to have children without being married, so the reporter had decided to resign and return to New Zealand. But she was denied access.

“If, when you are pregnant and unmarried, being hosted by the Taliban seems like a safe haven, it means that you are in bad shape …”. Thus begins the telling of the story, because after numerous attempts with Jacinda Ardern’s government, Charlotte and her partner went to Belgium, without being able to stop for a long time as she is not a resident. The only country for which the couple has valid visas is Afghanistan. “We are happy for you, you can stay here, you will not have any problems”, the Taliban replied immediately from Kabul, however advising her to declare that she was married. And in case she learns that she is not her, she is to “call” them.

The journalist, who is expected to give birth to a baby girl in May, has not yet managed to return to New Zealand.

(Unioneonline / ss)

© All rights reserved