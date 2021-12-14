No room for the erotic thiller with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

CINEMA





“Deep Water” by director Adrian Lyne will be distributed worldwide by Amazon

The erotic thriller Deep Water with protagonists Ben Affleck And Ana de Armas , just over a month after its scheduled release date, has been withdrawn and will not be released in theaters due to the weak market for adult films at this historic time.

Sara Amazon to deal with international distribution which, however, has not yet announced what the release date will be.

Based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel, Deep Water marks the return of director Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction, 9 and a half weeks, Indecent Proposal) after twenty years of absence from the screen, with the former couple in real life Affleck and de Armas.

The film stars Affleck and de Armas as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, an attractive young married couple whose mind games take a twisted turn as the people around them begin to die. The couple avoids divorce in a loveless marriage by allowing each to have lovers, but soon the situation becomes even more complicated. The film intends to tell the existence of a facade and superficial relationships that one lives in the US suburbs.

Deep Water among other things it becomes the second film by Ana de Armas waiting for a new release date. The same fate befell the biopic Blonde by Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe also pulled out of Netflix this year to avoid a crowded awards season.