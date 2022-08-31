Kidman has solidified his name in the annals of Hollywood by hand, starring and participating in numerous film productions. But there is one aspect that always attracts the attention of celebrities, and it is none other than the way in which they sin with less healthy foods, those that lower them from the heavenly pedestal to the earthly one.

Nicole Kidman has captivated the public thanks to his participation in different productions such as Aquaman (2018-2023), The Northman (2022), bewitched (2005), the golden witch (2007), among other films with which he has managed to make a name for himself in the mecca of cinema.

No salads, no fruit: Nicole Kidman loves eating at this fast food chain.

However, today we are attracted by his most human side, the one in which healthy diets and meals are left in the garbage can to feed the most sinful side, the one that usually avoids because Hollywood takes its toll on outfits and figure.

For this reason it is exciting to review the fast food option that a few years ago she decided to taste with her husband Keith Urbanthe best of all is that they did it without hiding, making it clear that they can afford to eat like ordinary people.

KFC It was the unhealthy restaurant (regardless of whether they prepare chicken), which the actress chose to fill up on happy food on her visit to Sydney, Australia in 2018, at which time the couple was photographed while they tasted these delicacies full of carbohydrates and fats.

The menu enjoyed by Kidman It was: Tenders with aioli, Nuggets with sweet and sour sauce and French fries and yes, it seems that all movie stars have a weakness for this fried food that, more than nutritional contributions, has an addictive flavor.