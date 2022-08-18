No, Scarlett Johansson did not say that her grandfather was a “fervent admirer of Juan Domingo Perón”

03 August, 2022 15:53 ​​pm | Reading time: 1 minute 03 August, 2022 15:53 ​​pm | Reading time: 1 minute

Posts circulate on Facebook that attribute to the American actress having also declared that her ancestor came to know him in 1954 when he was a member of the Swedish armed forces.

However, this is false: there are no written or audiovisual records that corroborate that Johansson made such statements.

The origin of the phrase corresponds to a humorous note published by Infobae as part of the actress’s visit to Argentina.

Different publications circulate on Facebook that give the American actress Scarlett Johansson the following quote: “My grandfather Bengt Johansson was a lieutenant colonel in the Forsvarsmakten (the Swedish armed forces) and a fervent admirer of Juan Domingo Perón, whom he got to know in 1954, shortly before the Liberating Revolution.” Nevertheless, This is false.

The posts (see here, here, here and here) on Facebook were shared more than 1,500 times and received more than 6,500 “likes”, according to data provided by the social network.

A search for the quote on Google and on YouTube (in Spanish or English) it does not yield any coincident result with a declaration of the actress in that sense.

The first reference that appears of the alleged phrase corresponds to an Infobae article entitled: “Scarlett Johansson in Buenos Aires: ‘Leave Cristina alone, she is a love’”. However, the note corresponds to a publication made in the “Political Humor” section, so it is a satire.

Even the top of the humorous news shows facts that did not happen: “Most speculated that the Hollywood star came to spend a short vacation in Buenos Aires, but In reality, the reason was something else: to see Cristina Kirchner and tour locations in La Matanza.”

The article was published on December 23, 2018 in the framework of Johansson’s presence in Argentina. Infobae itself was also the medium that reported the activity of the actress in Buenos Aires in a non-humorous journalistic article.

