No smoking on the beach: the curious regulation analyzed in Miami Beach

Florida authorities They have in mind some new measures to stop the damage to the environment, in the context of the climate crisis that the world is experiencing. The Miami Beach Commission was in charge of propose a bill banning cigarette smoking on beaches and parks. And it is that on July 1 Governor Ron DeSantis signed an initiative that empowered cities and counties to regulate tobacco consumption in these places. In the past, local governments could not stipulate prohibitions on this activity.

“I think this presents us with a good opportunity to continue to lead in terms of our environment, on cleaner beaches and healthier lifestyles”, Commissioner Alex Fernández, who suggested the ban, said Wednesday, according to statements collected by The New Herald.

This proposal was discussed for the first time this week. He obtained four votes in favor and two against, although the public hearing and the final vote is scheduled for next September 14. “We have the most beautiful and emblematic beaches. I want them to also be the cleanest and healthiest,” Fernández told the quoted media outlet in a text message.

On the beaches of Miami they analyze banning smoking love

This new rule states that people cannot smoke on the beach and the punishment for those who break the law would be a fine of up to 500 dollarsas well as 60 days of arrest for those who are caught failing to comply on several occasions by the police patrolling the beaches, who will be in charge of regulating the measure.

Miami authorities take smoking very seriously, as in 2019 they also decreed something similar by prohibiting the intake of marijuana and hemp on public roads. Although not all members of the government agree.

In Miami, smoking could be banned on the beaches pixabay

While there are some who shared Fernandez’s idea, such as Miami Mayor Dan Gelber, who said he supported the proposal, there are others who strongly rejected it. Commissioners Ricky Arriola and Kristen Rosen González were the two people who voted against this initiative, considering that “personal freedoms” should be prioritized over other concerns. “These are open spaces… I think we already regulate things too much,” they said.

Secondly, Senator Jason Pizzo raised his concern that an exemption for unfiltered cigarettes could discriminate against all those who use filtered cigarettes. It must be remembered that this measure prohibits smoking only if it is not unfiltered cigars or cigars.

Miami would ban smoking in public spaces such as beaches and parks shutterstock – Shutterstock

Alex Fernandez said that the arguments of his initiative were merely environmental. He mentioned that on most occasions when people smoke in public they tend to throw their cigarette butts into the sand. This would be harmful to the planet because cigarette butts are styled as plastic filters that take a long time to break down.

For his part, the municipal attorney, Rafael Paz, explained through a statement that butts are “by far” the element that most pollutes beaches and parks.