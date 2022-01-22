No sport for the unvaccinated. Once again there is no sense of proportion

by Sara Gandini, epidemiologist / biostatistician, and Clementina Sasso, astrophysicist

There is one thing that more than others has been missing in these two years of pandemic: it is sense of proportion. A sense of proportion that, in an event such as that represented by a global health emergency, should look mainly at the solidity of scientific assessments, while too often one has strayed into the field of ideology and ethics: how immoral it was to walk alone in times of hard lockdown – out of respect for those who suffered, not because it was an obstacle to healing or could in any way alleviate suffering and death – so today it becomes immoral being without vaccination, regardless of age and individual risk assessments – gender, social habits, etc. – which should instead constitute the pillar of personalized medicine, together with the evaluation of the risk / benefit ratio of each preventive measure, which until recently was a fundamental yardstick.

This is why the provisions contained in the last decree law of the Draghi Government regarding the need are astonished to show the Super Green Pass (resulting from vaccination or recovery) from the age of 12 for access to gyms, swimming pools, centers and sports facilities, both indoors and outdoors. In presenting the provision for the Municipality of Bologna, the Councilor for Sport of the city stated that it responds to “the objective of continuing to carry out sporting activities in safety conditions, which is even more fundamental at this time for psycho-well-being. -physics of people “. We were struck by this statement, in which the Councilor therefore reiterates the centrality of sporting activity (“fundamental”), at the very moment in which it is forbidden to some based on their vaccination status, on the basis of supposed “safety conditions” denied by the evidence of the wide circulation of the virus even among vaccinated subjects. And it prohibits adolescents whose parents have legitimately chosen not to vaccinate their children.

Faced with the obligation, for adolescents, to present a vaccination certificate to be able to practice sports, which of growth, in fact, constitutes a fundamental element, we cannot fail to see how, once again, the sense of measure is lacking. And as scientists, doctors, pediatricians, researchers, we affirm this based on the solidity of data and scientific evidence.

Among these we mention the results of a study on youth sports activity at the time of Covid-19, conducted by Ieo – European Institute of Oncology, with the support of various external collaborations, which highlights (we had already talked about it) as the frequency of positivity at Sars-CoV-2 it was very similar among those who continued to train during the general closure of sports activities and those who did not, indeed, there was a greater frequency of positives among those who did not train (12%) than those who trained in centers or sports clubs (9%), perhaps due to the beneficial effect of sport on the immune system.

Not only have young sportsmen become less infected but have experienced restrictions with less psychological pressure and a better physical condition, compared to those who stopped with the workouts. Over six thousand parents of Italian athletes sent an open letter to the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Health, various Italian and international institutions and all the Italian sports federations on 5 January to draw attention to the condition of their minor children who from 10 January can no longer participate in sports activities, or because they have an expiring green pass for vaccination (and therefore obliged to a third dose) or why not vaccinated, for various reasons. Law decrees 221 and 229 also impose new and dramatic restrictions on children who play sports, as well as on the entire population of our country.

According to what we read in the document (see @sportnegato), two other recent Italian studies present “alarming data on the condition of many adolescents who, following the second lockdown, had even very serious psychological problems. There was an increase in states of agitation and anxiety, concern for the future, dissociative symptoms, sleep disturbances, suicide attempts. ” The green pass and the super green pass, measures in our opinion already discriminatory in themselves, can cause minors serious unjustified damage the virus containment measures.

We conclude by welcoming the congratulations of the DuPre commission to the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who in recent days has invited the European Union to discuss the possibility of treating Covid-19 as an endemic flu-like disease. It is time to respond to SARS-Cov-2 with new tools, this is the message of one of the greatest European countries. “The situation is not what we faced a year ago,” said Sánchez. “I think we must evaluate the evolution of Covid as an endemic disease, a seasonal flu, unlike the pandemic we have faced so far”.