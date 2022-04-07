No, ‘Step Up’ Wasn’t Channing Tatum’s First Movie

Channing Tatum returns to the big screen with his new movie, The lost City. Many of those who first saw the actor in Increase could assume it was his first time on screen (if you don’t count the Ricky Martin “She Bangs” music video). However, she has been acting for longer than that. And her first film may surprise you.

Channing Tatum’s first movie was ‘Havoc’

Channing Tatum attends the UK Premiere of ‘GI Joe: Retaliation’ at Empire Leicester Square on March 18, 2013 in London, England. | Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

In an interview with Wired, Sandra Bullock guessed that Channing Tatum’s first movie would be Increase. She was surprised when Tatum corrected her. Bullock admitted that, like most people, it was the first movie she saw him in. But Tatum said the first movie he played a role in was Havoc.

In the 2005 crime drama, Anne Hathaway is a wealthy teenager who ventures into the seediest areas of Los Angeles, only to discover she’s unprepared for what happens. Tatum plays the small role of Nick opposite Hathaway, Mike Vogel (sex/life), Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and several others. Havoc it was a low-budget movie that didn’t even receive a US theatrical release.

‘Step Up’ launched Tatum’s career

The following year, Tatum broke out in two movies: opposite Amanda Bynes in the romantic comedy she is the man and in Increasethe first of the dance franchise where he met his future ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

Increase was mentioned in a Reddit forum that Tatum participated in prior to the Magic Mike XXL premiere. Tatum fielded questions from fans of him, leading them to see that he’s as funny as he looks in movies like 21 Jump Street.

A Reddit user asked: “How many times is too many to watch Increase? I think I may have a problem.

Tatum responded self-critically. “I guess you need to watch it as many times as it takes to realize how bad my acting is,” he replied. But she praised one aspect of her performance. “Fast forward to the dance parts after that.”

Despite Tatum’s jokes that his performance wasn’t that great, it’s still one of his most popular movies.

What else has Tatum starred in?

Tatum broke out in a big way in 2006. However, he’s taken on roles beyond the teen movie genre, working his way up to become a bona fide star across genres. With GI Joe: Rise of the CobraTatum proved that he had what it takes to be an action star.

As he ventured into comedy, romance, and dramas, Tatum also began producing. She had a landmark year in 2012, starring in the romantic drama. The votestarring and executive producer 21 Jump Streetand producing and starring magic mike — the latter based on her own experiences as a stripper in Florida.

Overall, Tatum has maintained his varied career, even appearing in an Oscar-nominated film, fox hunter. With The lost Citytook on a big-budget project that did well enough in theaters to knock out the batman out of slot number one.

Speaking of superhero franchises, don’t expect to see Tatum in one anytime soon. His attempt at a Marvel project, Gambit, was shelved years ago in a move that still affects him to this day.

