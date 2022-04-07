Entertainment

No, ‘Step Up’ Wasn’t Channing Tatum’s First Movie

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Channing Tatum returns to the big screen with his new movie, The lost City. Many of those who first saw the actor in Increase could assume it was his first time on screen (if you don’t count the Ricky Martin “She Bangs” music video). However, she has been acting for longer than that. And her first film may surprise you.

Channing Tatum’s first movie was ‘Havoc’

In an interview with Wired, Sandra Bullock guessed that Channing Tatum’s first movie would be Increase. She was surprised when Tatum corrected her. Bullock admitted that, like most people, it was the first movie she saw him in. But Tatum said the first movie he played a role in was Havoc.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Oscar 2022: nine facts to know about this Sunday’s ceremony | WORLD

7 mins ago

Selena Gomez: would the star be in a relationship?

9 mins ago

Let’s all dance with Carmen Villalobos! Get to know the rhythm of the actress through these clips

17 mins ago

Transformers: Michael Bay admits his films are ‘dumb robot movies’

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button