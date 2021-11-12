“No stop until the end of the season” – Corriere.it

Here comes the denial of Dazn with respect to the news circulated on the possible stop of the use of two devices at the same time with a single account on the streaming platform. The company writes in a note: Out of respect for those who use sharing correctly and with the aim of protecting the interest of our subscribers, no changes will be introduced in the current season. There will therefore be no changes to the contracts at least until May. Not excluding that it will happen to us in the future. In fact, the platform reiterates its position on the correct use of the account linked to your subscription.

How to use the subscription It reads: In the “Terms of Use” it is clearly indicated that “The Dazn service and all the contents displayed through it are for personal and non-commercial use only. Furthermore: the password must be kept safe, the access codes must not be shared with anyone or otherwise be made accessible to others ”. The platform then underlines how the subscription entitles you to use the Dazn Service on a maximum of two (2) devices at the same time. The user accepts that the login data are unique to him and cannot be shared with others.



Abuses and possible future interventions The company – in which the leaders were convened by the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti on November 16 – does not seem to completely rule out an intervention on concurrency (an account with multiple devices) and reports that since the beginning of the Serie A football championship we have noted a considerable increase in misbehavior that cannot be ignored. The hope of the platform that the media hype linked to the news of the possible stop to concurrency will lead to a serious and concrete reflection on the theme of contractual abuses and piracy, aspects that concern the whole world of the OTTs and not only Dazn. Finally, the company’s press release explains that proposals for the remodeling and expansion of our offers with the aim of putting consumers at the center will be presented during the meeting at Mise next week.

Source link